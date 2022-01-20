ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ launching a live-action Godzilla “Monsterverse” series

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has announced that it’s launching a live-action TV series based on Godzilla and his other giant monster friends and frenemies, the Titans. The untitled series will be backed by Star Trek: Enterprise‘s...

SuperHeroHype

Apple TV+ is Developing a Godzilla Spinoff Series

The future of Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been up in the air ever since Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters and HBO Max last spring. But now it looks like the franchise is expanding to TV. According to The Wrap, Apple TV+ has ordered its own kaiju-themed series set in the same universe as Legendary’s films.
horrornewsnetwork.net

Godzilla Small-Screen Series Being Planned For Apple TV+

The Legendary MonsterVerse is on its way to a living room near you. Looking to expand the scope of the popular Silver Screen MonsterVerse–populated by Godzilla, Kong and other towering Titans–Legendary Entertainment is teaming up with Apple TV+ on an order for a new, original live-action TV series based on the King of the Monsters and his court.
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
cosmicbook.news

Godzilla and Titans TV Series Coming To Apple Plus

A Godzilla and Titans TV series is in the works at Apple Plus based on Legendary's popular MonsterVerse. Details include Apple TV Plus today announced a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.
Cult of Mac

Massive Godzilla series stomps toward Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is making a series set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse that includes movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will be live action, and continue the story of humanity’s battle to survive in a world populated with city-crushing behemoths. Godzilla and the MonsterVerse on Apple TV+. Legendary’s MonsterVerse...
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
SPY

How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order Like the Superhero You Are

Table of Contents Where Can I Watch Marvel Movies? Which Marvel Movies Aren’t On Disney Plus? Where To Watch Marvel Movies Not on Disney+ Where Can I Watch Marvel TV Shows? How to Watch the Marvel Movies and TV Shows in Chronological Order How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Release Order Timeline Versus Release Order The Best MCU Gear and Merch Whether you’re a newer superhero fan or someone who just takes comfort in chilling out with Captain America and Iron Man, watching the Marvel movies in order is always a fun exercise. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has something for everyone. Female superheroes? Oh hi...
IndieWire

‘Fire of Love’ Is Sundance’s First Big Sale, but It’s No Record-Breaker. That’s Good News for Theatrical Distributors

The last three installments of the Sundance Film Festival have set new expectations with record-breaking deals for the hottest films. But three days into this year’s festival, there are signs that the streaming-fueled frenzy may be cooling, giving specialty distributors a chance to once again reign supreme on their home turf. Of course, the streaming economy is what allowed National Geographic Documentary Films to announce the festival’s first major deal Sunday with its acquisition of “Fire of Love.” The first undisputed standout of Sundance so far, Sara Dosa’s doc wowed critics and buyers with its blend of spectacular footage shot by...
Variety

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
CNET

Godzilla vs. King Kong fight will continue in Apple TV series

Godzilla and King Kong better get ready to rumble once again. The dust may have settled on the run of movies in which classic monsters square off, but Apple TV Plus is planning to stream new adventures in the MonsterVerse franchise. The show will be co-created by showrunner Chris Black...
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Review: In This Atmospheric Horror Film, the American Dream Is the Real Monster

Ghosts are everywhere in Nikyatu Jusu’s atmospheric feature directorial debut, “Nanny,” though few of them look like we’ve come to expect from decades of horror films. Sometimes, it’s just a feeling, a particular twist of the wind. Sometimes, it’s a photograph. Sometimes, it’s a story. And, sometimes, just sometimes, it’s a whole person, gazing out from beyond, well, somewhere. From the start, there is a queasy energy to , one made all the more unsettling to her dedication to showing a full-spectrum leading lady (your usual final girl, she is not) caught in a surprising milieu. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant who...
Deadline

‘Spider-Man’ Leads Quiet Box Office Weekend As Domestic Cume Grows To $720M+

Refresh for chart and more analysis Some studio distribution bosses use to say that moviegoing is a 52-week business. Well, that’s not the philosophy this weekend, and it’s even grimmer next weekend as most of the majors figured in the wake of MLK weekend, and a traditional box office dead zone like January with Omicron flying around, that it wasn’t worth the P&A spend to put any kind of movie out there. Back in the good ole days, and we’re talking five years ago, post MLK was the time when Universal turned M. Night Shyamalan’s Blumhouse horror movie Split into...
IndieWire

Crypto Investors Plot Animated Series Based on Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ Ideas — Without ‘Dune’ IP

A collective of cryptocurrency investors recently attracted some online ridicule after spending €2.66M on one of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s story bibles detailing the director’s ambitious vision for his unmade “Dune” movie. The organization known as Spice DAO (DAO is short for “decentralized autonomous organization”) recently detailed their plans for the purchase. Now that they own a copy of the book, which Jodorowsky used to pitch his vision to studios, the group announced plans to “make the book public (to the extent permitted by law)” and “produce an original animated limited series inspired by the book and sell it to a streaming...
BGR.com

Secret Invasion set photos give us the first clues about Marvel’s biggest new show

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more We still don’t have an official release date, but rumors say that Marvel’s Secret Invasion will hit Disney Plus later this year. What we are certain of is that Marvel is currently on location in Leeds, UK filming Secret Invasion. That explains the avalanche of set photos that hit the web over the weekend. Some of the stars playing returning MCU characters appear in various images and videos that made their way online. But some of the brand new and more mysterious additions to the MCU also...
Deadline

‘Red One’: Chris Evans To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson In Amazon’s Holiday Action-Comedy From Director Jake Kasdan

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans (Avengers franchise, Defending Jacob) is set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming holiday event film from Amazon Studios. The film, which is currently titled Red One, aims to shoot this year. It is a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Plot specifics are under wraps. The project stems from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia that Amazon Studios landed after a competitive bidding war last year. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise) is directing from a screenplay by Seven Bucks Productions’ frequent collaborator Chris...
