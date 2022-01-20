ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘La Fortuna’ Review: Stanley Tucci Stars in Treasure Drama That Sinks Under Its Own Weight

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ta5uZ_0drPtTqU00

The opening shot of “ La Fortuna ” is a slow pan from the vast, starry night sky down to Stanley Tucci — as venture capitalist explorer Frank Wild — standing on the deck of a boat and smoking, one eye up to a sextant. For those precious seconds, it’s the greatest TV show this (or possibly any other) year.

Add on the fact that Frank’s boat is in search of a vast, lost treasure on a sunken Spanish frigate not seen for two centuries and “La Fortuna” gets off to a rip-roaring start. Atlantis, Frank’s company designed to find underseas goodies and keep them in private control, holds a press conference on dry land to announce their success. That, in turn, kicks off a continent-spanning struggle to understand who the ship that gives this AMC+ series its name really belongs to.

Key in answering that international conundrum is Alex Ventura (Álvaro Mel), a brand new hire in the office of Spain’s culture minister. Getting over a few initial hurdles and proving his worth to some well-placed people, he’s soon put on an unofficial bare bones task force to look into whether or not Frank’s haul was an ill-gotten gain. Alex’s partner in this fact-finding mission is Lucia Vallarta (Ana Polvorosa), a fiery advocate for cultural preservation who also sees their work as a political necessity in addition to a logistical one. As the pair encounter mounting evidence that Frank’s efforts were not as well-intentioned as he might be saying publicly, they turn to expert maritime lawyer Jonas Pierce (Clarke Peters) to help guide some potential legal action.

The further that “La Fortuna” gets into its season, though, it starts to collect genre streaks like the Atlantis robot dredging coins from the surface of the wreck. Director Alejandro Amenábar (who co-adapted the script with Alejandro Hernández from the graphic novel “The Treasure of the Black Swan”) has a solid enough eye for putting all of these disparate threads in motion. It’s just making them all cohere into a story not pulled apart by each sudden turn that soon becomes an issue. The series works best when it lands these new story angles: workplace flirting, bureaucratic jockeying, and even the few early-19th century glimpses of La Fortuna in a flashback. Whenever these start to falter, though, “La Fortuna” gets burdened with too many emotional threads to weave together in a single season.

The show certainly isn’t overstuffing its runtime due to lack of a compelling hook. A young aspiring diplomat crashing head-on into the idea of what it means to serve national interest and the public good at the same time is a wide enough foundation. Mel does an effective job of charting Alex’s evolution from a naive, eager-to-please glorified intern into someone with enough confidence to push back against higher-level government ministers and even the military. (“La Fortuna” doesn’t ignore the geopolitical issues at play in this struggle over the treasure, invoking both the uneasy Gibraltar/Spain relationship and America’s standing on the global stage.)

There’s a disconnect here between wanting to tap into some massive global controversies while also being agreeable enough to verge on treacly. The ship as an allegory for something to be rescued or seized becomes something that “La Fortuna” ties itself in knots trying to explain what that means for each person. The additional sprawl that comes with the historical context of Anglo-Spanish War makes for a handsome sea showdown setpiece, but it only adds to the feeling that this is a show made of component parts that don’t all mesh in the same project.

Those flashbacks also point to a show with a fuzzy, elastic relationship to time. With all the tragic backstory and creeping paranoia ground to cover, “La Fortuna” rarely has the chance to sit with the effort this group puts in to counterbalance Frank’s freewheeling schemes. Months pass in a flash, making it all the easier to pick up and discard dangling story ideas that have served their plot purposes. The ensemble of “La Fortuna” isn’t an unwieldy size. It’s more that making all these tonal switches often leaves these episodes feeling either disjointed or padded. Episode 4 is the show’s high point, almost entirely by virtue of being the most focused and steady.

Frank is largely gone from that hour, but his ongoing bureaucratic chess match makes for some compelling TV when “La Fortuna” does happens to be in that mode. The character is an easy avatar for an increasingly privatized world, where decisions are left to those with the resources to overpower entire countries. Tucci adds a little extra pathos to Frank, keeping him from being the cartoonish villain well on his way to building a war chest of McDuckian proportions . The cat-and-mouse game between him and the group led by Alex and Lucia (Mel and Polvorosa make a charming, effortlessly easy on-screen pair) is another one of the “La Fortuna” ideas that works when it’s present, but gets lost under the show’s other extraneous business.

With all the inherent intrigue that shipwrecks have, it verges on frustrating when “La Fortuna” gets sidetracked by conspiracy plots and shadowy corruption. Most of the show’s most dramatic and satisfying turns happen out in the open. So “La Fortuna” remains a fun ride, so long as its compass is pointed in the right direction.

Grade: B-

The first two episodes of “La Fortuna” are now available to stream on AMC+. New episodes will be available on Thursdays through February 17.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Griselda’ First Look: Sofia Vergara Becomes Cocaine Queen in Netflix Series

Colombian cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco is getting the Netflix treatment, courtesy of Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” alum stars in and executive produces the limited series “Griselda,” helmed by “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman under his overall deal with the streaming platform. See Vergara’s transformation into Blanco above, in a first look at Netflix’s “Griselda.” Per the official series description, “Griselda” is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Fans Sue Universal for Cutting Ana de Armas Out of ‘Yesterday’

Ana de Armas has dominated Hollywood in recent years, with roles in major movies including “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die.” But it’s her one role that audiences did not get to see that’s prompted a lawsuit by some of her biggest fans. The actress was cast in Danny Boyle’s 2019 film “Yesterday,” which imagined a world where everyone has forgotten about The Beatles except for one man. She played a competing love interest for Jack Malik, the film’s protagonist portrayed by Himesh Patel. However, her scenes ended up being cut for time and the actress did not appear in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Decider.com

New on Netflix February 2022

Netflix is bringing the drama this February. The big name streamer is set to release a handful of new series, films, and classic titles to welcome in the month of love this year. Be it ancient warriors or terrifying scammers, Netflix has it all. We can hardly wait for February to begin.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Alejandro Amenábar
Person
Clarke Peters
IndieWire

Meat Loaf Shadowed David Fincher on ‘Fight Club’ for 10 Months, Helped Edit Movie

The second rule of “Fight Club”? There are never too many cooks in the kitchen, and definitely never enough Meat Loaf. The late “Bat Out of Hell” rocker, who died at age 74 on January 20, reportedly assisted director David Fincher in editing iconic film “Fight Club,” in which Meat Loaf starred as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, first made his acting debut in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and later went on to star in “Wayne’s World,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” “Wishcraft,” and “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin’.” Yet “Fight Club”...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Fans of actor Ana de Armas sue because she was cut out of 2019 film

Two fans filed a federal class action lawsuit on Friday alleging they were duped into renting the 2019 film "Yesterday" because Ana de Armas appeared in the trailer. Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, Calif., say they each paid $3.99 to rent the movie on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas was removed from the final cut of the film.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Fortuna#La Fortuna#Spanish#Amc
Variety

‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected...
MOVIES
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hatching’ Review: Girlhood Gets the Horrifying, Hilarious Creature Feature It Deserves

Tjina (Siiri Solalinna) seems to like animals, but they don’t much take to her, from the squawky crow that crashes straight into her house to the chubby new French bulldog next door. Mostly, the rail-thin Finnish tween seems to be seeking connection outside the fraying bonds of her family, including her simpering father (Jani Volanen), annoying (but probably sanest of the bunch) little brother Matias (Oiva Ollila), and her morally empty mother (Sophia Heikkilä). The foursome are the stars of Tjina’s unnamed mother’s blog, hilariously titled “Lovely Everyday Life,” and as opens, those lives are about to cease being...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Animating a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Tale for the Internet Era in ‘Belle’

The internet was a mistake, at least if we’re to believe pop culture. From anime (“Perfect Blue”) to CG-laden live-action (“Ready Player One”) to streaming (“Black Mirror”), the internet has been portrayed as a horrifying dystopia in the 21st century, where our worst impulses are exacerbated. But not for Mamoru Hosoda. The Oscar-nominated director behind “Mirai” has spent the last 20 years showing us an internet that is full of beautiful possibilities for connecting with others, and his latest film, the Oscar hopeful “Belle” (from GKids and Studio Chizu) takes this to a different level of expression. When we first enter...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Fire of Love’ Review: A Molten Love Triangle Between Married Volcanologists and Their Subject

Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” is a documentarian’s dream. With a truly amazing trove of archival footage taken by married volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft, the movie is, seemingly, essentially handed to them. However, that surely didn’t make piecing together this a simple task. The filmmakers have restored and re-assembled endless reels and dozens of hours of film and video footage dating back to the late 1960s into a witty portrait, aided amply by appropriately monotone and poetic narration from filmmaker Miranda July, and a soundtrack of go-to, let’s-run-toward-our-future pop classics like Brian Eno’s electronic anthem “The Big Ship.”...
ENTERTAINMENT
thekoalition.com

Álvaro Mel Is the Heart and Soul of AMC+’s La Fortuna

What is the price of gold and who owns it when a treasure once lost to the sea is found 200 years later? This is the question of AMC’s adventure, La Fortuna after a treasure is found with priceless cargo from a 19th-centurary Spanish galleon sunk by the British near Gibraltar in 1804.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘The Curse of La Patasola’ review: Horror movie constantly gets in own way

The Curse of La Patasola digs itself into a hole as soon as the opening credits finish. Daniel (AJ Jones) is driving while having an argument with someone. It is definitely not his wife Sarah (Gillie Fitz) who is scrolling through her phone. As the disembodied voice responds to everything Daniel says, things become more confusing. Is Daniel talking back to a podcast? Is he practicing lines for a play he is about to star in?
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Stands Atop a Towering and Inventive Shot in the Arm for Black Horror

Mariama Diallo’s “Master” isn’t the kind of traumatic horror film that interrogates racism solely as a fright in itself. Diallo is too smart for that. This mesmerizing freak out, a psychologically brutal witch and ghost story, pulls in viewers with smart writing, and even more brilliant performances. It explicates colorism, racial passing, micro-aggressions, and the crushing pressures of Black Excellence not as history-teaching, example-making cudgels, but as illnesses that live and breathe beneath and above the surface of America. Set in the imposing halls of Ancaster College, a prestigious northeastern institution so exclusive it counts itself above Harvard (even FDR...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine — ‘Utopia’: One of the Bleakest Shows Ever Is Also One of the Most Colorful

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Summering’ Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Stand by Me’ Homage Is an Unspectacular Ode to Tween Pals

“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve,” the narrator of Rob Reiner’s classic ‘80s coming-of-age drama “Stand by Me,” iconically said. It’s a raw and honest musing, conjuring a nostalgic longing for bygone innocence of youth. It’s also a feeling that James Ponsoldt aims to replicate in “Summering,” a pallid homage that fixes its sights on the close-knit friendship of four tween girls in suburbia. But Taking place during the waning days of summer vacation, “Summering” follows a charming foursome: the dejected Daisy (Lia Barnett), the razor-sharp Dina (Madalen Mills), the priggish...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy