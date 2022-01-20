Meet a CCSD 2022 Support Staff Employee of the Year: Tiffany Gilbert of Clark Creek ES STEM Academy!

Clark Recreation announced their choice for the Volunteers of the Year – 2021. The program is in its 7th year. This year was a bit unique as we recognized 4 individuals all related to each other as husband, wife, and two of their daughters. Our Clark Recreation Volunteers of the Year are Clark’s own Fred and Jean Asal, Lisa Dunn and Patty Palmer. Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo and Mayor Sal Bonaccorso presented each recipient with a plaque that read – For unselfishly volunteering your time, talent and generosity to the Clark Recreation Department and the Township of Clark.

CLARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO