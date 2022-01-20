ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet a CCSD 2022 Support Staff Employee of the Year: Tiffany Gilbert of Clark Creek ES STEM Academy!

Cover picture for the articleWe greatly value the outstanding support staff in our schools and...

CCSD staff screened thousands of students for COVID-19 during pause

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District students and staff will return to school Wednesday for in-person instruction following a five-day pause. In a news release Tuesday, CCSD said the pause "allowed school employees to recuperate and gave nurses time to catch up on a backlog of calls to process COVID cases within the District."
Meet LaTanya Brooks: Educator, speaker, author, Grow With STEM CEO

Educators are finding creative and engaging ways to prepare the future generation of youth to be the next innovators and inventors with STEM education programs. Student boredom can be a huge challenge faced by teachers yet STEM lessons can be integrated into the daily curriculum. For example, children learn the laws of physics by stacking playing blocks together.
Join the #CCSDfam as a School Nutrition Worker!

CCSD is looking for School Nutrition Workers to join us in serving our kids! The starting hourly rate has been increased to $14 an hour -- and includes full benefits for a 6 to 6.5 hour work day. This position follows the school calendar and offers professional development and advancement opportunities, as well as a great work team and environment. Apply now by clicking Jobs@CCSD at www.CherokeeK12.net and selecting any of the School Nutrition Worker listings at various schools. Questions? Contact School Nutrition at cassandra.higgins@cherokeek12.net and 770.721.8419. #CCSDfam.
CCSD Celebrates 100th Day of School

CCSD students are 100 days smarter! We hope you enjoy these photos of today's many 100th day of school celebrations ... students (and teachers) marked the milestone with a dress-up day, counting to 100 activities, special crafts and more. #CCSDfam.
Clark Recreation Announces Volunteers of the Year

Clark Recreation announced their choice for the Volunteers of the Year – 2021. The program is in its 7th year. This year was a bit unique as we recognized 4 individuals all related to each other as husband, wife, and two of their daughters. Our Clark Recreation Volunteers of the Year are Clark’s own Fred and Jean Asal, Lisa Dunn and Patty Palmer. Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo and Mayor Sal Bonaccorso presented each recipient with a plaque that read – For unselfishly volunteering your time, talent and generosity to the Clark Recreation Department and the Township of Clark.
