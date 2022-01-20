ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Women Stand in Parking Spot, Car Pushes Them Out of the Way

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8cky_0drPpGl700
JayCee

I've heard of trying to get a great parking spot, but this one takes it too far.

A video has surfaced that shows two women standing in a parking spot in a parking garage, apparently in an attempt to "save" that parking spot. Another driver says "no savesies" and does what he has to do to park.

What does he have to do to park? Well, for starters, he has to get those women to step out of his way.

The way I see it, there are 3 things that a driver can do in this situation.

  1. He can politely ask the ladies to move so he can park.
  2. He can allow them to reserve that spot for their companion and find another spot.
  3. He can use the horsepower and the smooth, shiny surface of his vehicle to gently push them out of his way.

Well, as you can tell by the title of this post, he chose option #3: to gently encourage the women to move out of the parking spot with horsepower and a smooth, shiny surface.

The comments section wasn't totally kind to either party, giving great reasons why the decisions of the individuals involved weren't the best decisions to be made and, actually, both sides had valid points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATtqA_0drPpGl700
via Reddit

If there are so many spots (part of the conversation that was translated showed that both sides agreed there were other spots available), why fight over this one? Either party could have just gone to the next parking spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFR6Q_0drPpGl700
via Reddit

As they say: if you play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes. Today's prize? Get pushed out of a parking spot.

Another Redditor brought up the fact that the couple in the vehicle would soon be leaving that vehicle unattended. If those women really wanted to take revenge for him pushing them out of their way, they could decide to take it out on the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dACH_0drPpGl700
via Reddit

"I wouldn't in a million years do one side or the other." - that quote fits me to a "T"! I wouldn't stand in a parking spot to "save" it for someone, nor would I risk harm to another human in efforts of parking in that spot.

Others pointed out how embarrassing it must have been for the two women to lose a fight with a 100+ horsepower, smooth, shiny vehicle and then have to do the "Walk of Shame".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F96VQ_0drPpGl700
via Reddit

And, of course, I knew I wasn't the only one who will lose sleep over the way that man parked his car: WAY over the line! HOW DIFFICULT IS IT TO PARK WITHIN THE LINES?? I mean, I understand he was having to push two women out of the way, but come on, man, FOCUS!

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Here are the top 25 hits of the ‘80s based on their overall popularity.

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

RCC Car Parking 3D

Drive through various narrow roads and dodge road blocks and try to park before the timer goes up. Help yourself get a driver’s license and prove your parking skills in 100 levels to complete. Unlock other cool cars as you move forward and complete tough and challenging levels. Don’t be in rush and calm yourself before you start a level. Parking requires patience and good judgement. You will be tested thoroughly for your parking skills. Are you ready to prove yourself as the best parking driver? Prove yourself with RCC Car Parking 3D!
VIDEO GAMES
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parking Spot#Redditor
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Stray Dog Asks Man To Save Her Babies | The Dodo

Dog stops a man to come and save her puppies — they grow up to look just like her and play together 💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
iheart.com

What Are These Dead ‘Sea Monsters’ Washing Ashore?

Rick German and a friend recently spotted a bizarre-looking creature just off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. “We were both just, like, shocked,” he told Inside Edition. “It was massive.” It was a sunfish, a species that can weigh up to two tons. Despite its monstrous appearance, the sunfish is a gentle giant. It’s just one example of unusual sea creatures appearing along the California coast.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Life as a giant: 7ft tall man who was forced to swap airplanes because he didn't fit shares video diary of his everyday struggles - starting with the morning shower!

A man who is so tall he was forced to swap planes as he couldn't fit in the seat has gone viral with a glimpse of life at 7 foot 1 inch tall. Beau Brown, 29, from Atlanta, Georgia, made headlines when he was upgraded to first class as an apology for being made to change flights after his legs wouldn't fit in the exit aisle he had booked during a flight to North Carolina last month.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy