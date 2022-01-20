Women Stand in Parking Spot, Car Pushes Them Out of the Way

JayCee

I've heard of trying to get a great parking spot, but this one takes it too far.

A video has surfaced that shows two women standing in a parking spot in a parking garage, apparently in an attempt to "save" that parking spot. Another driver says "no savesies" and does what he has to do to park.

What does he have to do to park? Well, for starters, he has to get those women to step out of his way.

The way I see it, there are 3 things that a driver can do in this situation.

He can politely ask the ladies to move so he can park. He can allow them to reserve that spot for their companion and find another spot. He can use the horsepower and the smooth, shiny surface of his vehicle to gently push them out of his way.

Well, as you can tell by the title of this post, he chose option #3: to gently encourage the women to move out of the parking spot with horsepower and a smooth, shiny surface.

The comments section wasn't totally kind to either party, giving great reasons why the decisions of the individuals involved weren't the best decisions to be made and, actually, both sides had valid points.

via Reddit

If there are so many spots (part of the conversation that was translated showed that both sides agreed there were other spots available), why fight over this one? Either party could have just gone to the next parking spot.

via Reddit

As they say: if you play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes. Today's prize? Get pushed out of a parking spot.

Another Redditor brought up the fact that the couple in the vehicle would soon be leaving that vehicle unattended. If those women really wanted to take revenge for him pushing them out of their way, they could decide to take it out on the vehicle.

via Reddit

"I wouldn't in a million years do one side or the other." - that quote fits me to a "T"! I wouldn't stand in a parking spot to "save" it for someone, nor would I risk harm to another human in efforts of parking in that spot.

Others pointed out how embarrassing it must have been for the two women to lose a fight with a 100+ horsepower, smooth, shiny vehicle and then have to do the "Walk of Shame".

via Reddit

And, of course, I knew I wasn't the only one who will lose sleep over the way that man parked his car: WAY over the line! HOW DIFFICULT IS IT TO PARK WITHIN THE LINES?? I mean, I understand he was having to push two women out of the way, but come on, man, FOCUS!

