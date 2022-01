The lineup for this year's Coachella Festival was announced yesterday and a noticeably absent name is making rock fans really nervous. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been happening annually under the desert skies since 1999. The festival is one of the most highly anticipated music events in the country that music fans look forward to every year. From the in-person event to the live stream, people enjoy musicians they know and love while discovering new artists they may not have heard of.

