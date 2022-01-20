Aoife O’Donovan Shares ‘Passengers’ Single Featuring Madison Cunningham
2 days ago
Aoife O’Donovan shared a new single, “Passengers,” featuring singer-songwriter and guitarist Madison Cunningham. The track will appear on O’Donovan’s imminent album, Age Of Apathy, which arrives tomorrow. Aoife heralded...
Particle Kid, the project masterminded by Micah Nelson, will release a new album entitled Time Capsule through Overseas Artists Recordings on April 22. The 26-track double-LP contains a number of collaborations including its first single, “Someone Else’s Dream,” which features Dinosaur Jr.‘s J Mascis on electric guitar, Paul Bushnell on bass and backing vocals from Sunny War.
The process of creating her third solo album Age of Apathy was, for Aoife O’Donovan, just as fascinating as the result. First, a move from New York City to rural central Florida. Then an encounter and collaboration with a music engineer and academic who streamed O’Donovan’s songwriting sessions to his students. And finally, the back-and-forth layering of song-making that feels commonplace in this new age of remote recording, in this case with musicians like Allison Russell, Madison Cunningham, and Joe Henry. These are just the broad strokes of the story behind Age of Apathy, an astounding accomplishment. The details live in the songs themselves, which tell vast stories about nature, nurture, memories, and making peace.
Yonder Mountain String Band released a new single, “If Only.” The song will appear on the Colorado-based bluegrass band’s forthcoming album, Get Yourself Outside, arriving via Frog Pad Records on February 25. YMSB announced Get Yourself Outside — their first LP with mandolinist Nick Piccininni — in...
Keb’ Mo’ released a new single, “Good To Be (Home Again).” The track will appear on the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist’s upcoming album, Good To Be, set for release via Rounder Records on January 21. Keb’ Mo’, the stage name of Kevin Moore, announced Good...
St. Paul and The Broken Bones unveiled “Minotaur,” the latest single from their forthcoming The Alien Coast album. Inspired in part by an alter-ego used by legendary artist Pablo Picasso in a series of 1930s paintings, the soul-laden “Minotaur” arrived with a live performance video. Guitarist...
Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Greensky Bluegrass, Aoife O’Donovan, Brad Barr, Keb’ Mo’, Jake Xerxes Fussell, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Goodnight, Texas, Lord Nelson and Rob Aldridge & The Proponents. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Eric Krasno released a new single, “Lost Myself.” The track is set for the Grammy-winning guitarist and Soulive co-founder’s upcoming solo album, Always, arriving on February 4 through Mascot Label Group. Krasno heralded Always with the single, “So Cold” in June 2021. The new LP sees Eric...
Repertoire Records today released five-time Grammy nominee, Robben Ford’s new album, Live At Yoshi’s ’96, which is available for the first time on a 2CD set and digitally. In the wake of his U.S. Billboard No.1 Blues album Pure, we can now experience Robben Ford and The...
Club d’Elf will release a new double album entitled You Never Know on April 1. The Boston-based collective led by founding member Mike Rivard shared a video for the lead single, “Dervish Dance.”. Inspired by Rivard’s life-threatening illness he experienced while deep in Amazon, You Never Know finds...
Big Thief released the single, “Simulation Swarm.” The song is set for the quartet’s upcoming double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (DNWMIBIY), due out via 4AD on February 11. Big Thief — Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik, Buck Meek and James Krivchenia — released...
Certainly one of the most anticipated Americana releases of this early new year, Aoife O’Donovan’s Age Of Apathy arrives this Friday from Yep Roc Records. The songwriter has been vividly visible in recent years, recording and touring with the elite Goat Rodeo Sessions ensemble while her trio I’m With Her won Grammy and Americana awards. But in Episode 195 of The String, we focus on her first new solo album since In The Magic Hour six years ago.
Destroyer detailed a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, due out on March 25 via Merge Records. The project led by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar also shared the single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”. Bejar wrote much of the material for the follow up to Destroyer’s January 2020 album Have We Met later...
The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo will release their debut album, The Prophets In The City, on March 25 through Royal Potato Family. The band shared the eight-minute title track single, “The Prophets in The City (Arrival, Balance, Discipline, Joy).”. Founded by saxophonist Stuart Bogie and drummer Joe Russo,...
Goose unveiled “Borne,” a new studio single. The song, which has yet to be performed live, marks the first new music of 2022 for the Connecticut-based jam quintet. Last June Goose released Shenanigans Nite Club, a studio album that was years in the making. Guitarist Rick Mitarotonda and multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach appear on the latest episode of The JamBase Podcast. The musicians spoke about the lengthy process that led to Shenanigans Nite Club and hinted at a new studio album in which they took the opposite approach is to come.
Guitarist Billy Strings released an official music video for “Love And Regret.” The Grammy-nominated song appears on Strings’ 2021 studio album, Renewal. Ballad “Love And Regret” earned a nomination in the Best American Roots Performance category. Additionally, Renewal is up for the Best Bluegrass Album award. Penned by Billy and Aaron Allen, Strings and his band debuted “Love And Regret” live at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on February 18, 2021. Twenty-one more live versions have followed as per Phantasy Tour.
Wilco was joined by a bevy of guests including Pavement‘s Stephen Malkmus, legendary vocalist Mavis Staples, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel and Chicago-based keyboardist/vocalist Neal Francis on Thursday for their final performance of Sky Blue Sky 2022. The band delivered a 23-song show and didn’t play any repeats over the course of their three concerts at the destination event held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Pink Talking Fish welcomed special guest Reed Mathis to share the stage at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California on Friday night. Mathis sat-in on guitar during the Phish/Talking Heads/Pink Floyd tribute act’s second set and encore at the Bay Area Venue, which also hosted Pink Talking Fish on Saturday and Sunday.
Tears For Fears released a new single, “Break The Man.” The song is set for the legendary UK duo’s first album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, due out through Concord Records on February 25. Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith announced The Tipping Point...
Umphrey’s McGee celebrated their 24th anniversary on Friday at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. The band performed their 2002 album Local Band Does OK in full, spliting it between the first and second sets. UM released Local Band Does OK nearly 20 years ago, on June 21,...
