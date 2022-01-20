Aoife O’Donovan Shares ‘Passengers’ Single Featuring Madison Cunningham

The process of creating her third solo album Age of Apathy was, for Aoife O’Donovan, just as fascinating as the result. First, a move from New York City to rural central Florida. Then an encounter and collaboration with a music engineer and academic who streamed O’Donovan’s songwriting sessions to his students. And finally, the back-and-forth layering of song-making that feels commonplace in this new age of remote recording, in this case with musicians like Allison Russell, Madison Cunningham, and Joe Henry. These are just the broad strokes of the story behind Age of Apathy, an astounding accomplishment. The details live in the songs themselves, which tell vast stories about nature, nurture, memories, and making peace.

