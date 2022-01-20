ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

‘Follow your dreams’: Oldest F-16 pilot bids farewell to the skies

By Adrienne Bankert, Tom Palmer
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXYBO_0drPo4vl00

( NewsNation Now ) — After 33 years and about 5,000 hours in the air, Lt. Col. Joseph “Hooter” Feheley is hanging up his wings for good.

A real-life “Top Gun” Maverick, Feheley is the oldest F-16 pilot to retire.

Feheley’s first job was as a young stockbroker in Miami, but he knew he wanted more. He decided to take flying lessons locally, and quickly realized he had a passion for the craft, according to a statement.

Feheley joined the United States Air Force in 1988 with the hopes of becoming an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. Unfortunately, at the time, the position for that fighter jet was unavailable, so he began training for the A-10 Warthog.

He flew the A-10 from 1990 to 1994, when he got accepted for his coveted position of F-16 pilot.

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

He has since served in every military campaign since Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Feheley’s retirement came at 59 years and 364 days of age.

“Well, I definitely don’t feel 60,” Feheley said during an appearance on “ Morning in America .” “When I looked at my grandfather when he was 60, he was an old man. And I don’t feel that way now.”

Feheley attributes his feeling young to flying.

“It does,” Feheley said. “You’re constantly surrounded by a bunch of brand new second lieutenants that come in the squadron with their hair on fire. And they keep you from being an old man.”

Mystery surrounds missing student last seen in 2004

Most service members spend 20 years in the military and then retire. Feheley’s career spanned 33 years.

“I think kind of like everybody at first I joined for patriotism,” he said. “And then somewhere along the line, I figured out that it was really cool to be a fighter pilot and get to shoot missiles, drop bombs and break things. And in the end, I was able to spend 22 years at Homestead Air Reserve Base, the 482nd Fighter Wing there. And it’s 22 years of people and memories and deployments, that are the things and making those friendships are the things that keep you in the Air Force for 33 years.”

What advice does Feheley have for young recruits who are stepping into a plane for the first time?

“The answer there would be to truly follow your dreams,” he said. “Figure out what you want to be when you go out the door in the morning, something that you love, because if you don’t love it, you’re not going to be good at it. And then do the hard work to make that happen.”

How To Watch NewsNation

What’s next for Feheley?

“I’m going to be a general contractor,” he said. “I have a Florida general contractor’s license. And so instead of dropping bombs and breaking things, I’m going to build a few things and figure out what I’m going to be when I grow up.”

Watch the full interview with Lt. Col. Joseph “Hooter” Feheley in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

3 arrested for Rosamond Post Office burglary

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Three Rosamond residents were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office and stealing mail Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Rosamond Post Office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd. for an alarm, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they said they […]
ROSAMOND, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines make history deploying first F35-C fighters, Navy does too

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has headed out on a new deployment to the Indo-Pacific ocean, marking milestones for the Marine Corps and the Navy. For the Marines, it’s the first time they are deploying the F-35C fighter aboard an aircraft carrier. For the Navy, the deployment...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Naval Aviators explain why “a mixed division of F-14 Tomcats and F/A-18 Hornets was devastating in aerial engagements”

With its excellent fighter and self-defense capabilities, the F/A-18 at the same time increased strike mission survivability and supplemented the F-14 Tomcat in fleet air defense. During the mid-1970s, TOPGUN welcomed the Grumman F-14 Tomcat. Roughly ten years later, the NFWS again introduced a new fighter, this time the dual-mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kitsapdailynews.com

USS Kitty Hawk bids farewell

The U.S. Navy’s USS Kitty Hawk headed through the waters of Sinclair Inlet and Rich Passage Saturday — and into the mists of history as it departed its longtime portage in Bremerton to a Texas ship scrapyard. The 1,069-foot decommissioned supercarrier was escorted through the Puget Sound waters...
BREMERTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F 16#Pilot#Newsnation#Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
Interesting Engineering

How Does a WW2-era Fighter Fare Up Against a Modern Jet?

Who would win in a dog fight; a World War II-era fighter or a modern-day fighter jet? Before we answer this question let's explore the two aircraft. For the World War II aircraft, we have the P-51 Mustang which was widely considered one of the best fighters of its time boasting a powerful Rolls Royce Merlin engine. It has a top speed of over 400 mph (111 km/h) which has brought it many victories in the past. It was one of the few Allied aircraft to actually knock some of the first jets, the Me 262, out of the air.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force Successfully Completed the First Remote Controlled Flight of an eVTOL Aircraft

Last month was a busy time for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft as two new models took off to the skies for the first time ever. Firstly on December 8th, 2021, we reported that Austria-based CycloTech successfully completed the first test flight of its eVTOL flying taxi prototype design, a 176 lb (83 kg) demonstrator that featured Voith-Schneider rotors instead of the traditional propellers seen in other recent multi-rotor designs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry couple bids farewell to railroad display

CRANBERRY TWP — The Hoffman Railroad is pulling into its final station. For 35 years, Frank Hoffman has set up his train layout that sprawls across his living room from Thanksgiving until the end of January. The 8-foot-by-30-foot layout rests on a plywood table supported by sawhorses and the family couches. The intricate setup contains trains, tracks, houses, a drive-in theater with moving pictures and sound, carousels, a roller coaster, tunnels, people, animals and vehicles.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

Space Force successfully launches two ‘neighbourhood watch’ satellites to keep tabs on ‘critical orbit’

Space Force successfully launched two “neighbourhood watch” satellites that the newest US military service will use to keep tabs on “critical orbit.”The satellites were launched onboard a 196ft tall United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.Space Force says that it will use the satellites to monitor other high altitude satellites used by communications relay stations, military spacecraft among others.The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites will orbit the earth around 22,300 miles above the equator.At such a high altitude it takes 24 hours to complete just one orbit of Earth, allowing stable views...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTAR.com

Air Force Thunderbirds to open show season at Glendale’s Luke AFB

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, have begun a monthlong training trip to Arizona and New Mexico in preparation for their 2022 show season. The Thunderbirds’ show schedule begins March 19 at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and ends...
GLENDALE, AZ
KGET

KGET

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy