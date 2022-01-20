ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Babson Diagnostics: Jim Jacobson, Cynthia Mollet, More

360dx.com
 3 days ago

Babson Diagnostics has expanded its executive team with five new hires. Jim Jacobson has been appointed VP of clinical affairs and is also the firm's laboratory director and principal investigator. He previously served as CSO...

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Jim Jacobson, Ph.D.

Jacobson is Babson’s laboratory director and principal investigator, responsible for clinical research to further validate the safety and efficacy of Babson’s first-of-its-kind technological ecosystem. The ongoing research will build on a clinical study conducted in 2020 that demonstrated the effectiveness of Babson’s proprietary sample collection, sample handling, and analysis technology.
360dx.com

In Brief This Week: Cepheid, Biocartis, Sight Diagnostics, Fluidigm, Co-Diagnostics, and More

NEW YORK – Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration revoked the Emergency Use Authorization for Cepheid’s Xpert Omni SARS-CoV-2 real-time PCR test upon the company’s request. According to Cepheid, the current public clinical needs are being met by the firm’s other available EUA tests, and the company hasn’t commercially distributed any of the Xpert Omni tests as a result. The test received EUA in November 2020.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Uniogen: Ilari Antila, Tomi Numminen, Timo Lövgren, Johan Kronberg

Ilari Antila has been appointed as CEO of Uniogen, the Finnish company that emerged from the combination of Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen, and Labrox. He joins the firm from Injeq, where he was also CEO. In addition, Uniogen appointed Tomi Numminen, Timo Lövgren, and Johan Kronberg to its board of directors....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babson Diagnostics#Vp#Cso#Luminex#Molina Healthcare#Mckesson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
360dx.com

In Brief This Week: Quest Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Diadem, and More

NEW YORK – Quest Diagnostics said this week that it has entered a definitive deal to acquire patient engagement firm Pack Health. Terms of the all-cash agreement were not disclosed. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Pack Health aids individuals engage in better behaviors to improve disease outcomes. It specializes in addressing chronic conditions and comorbidities that are influenced by lifestyle choices, mental health, access to care, and social determinants of health. Among its clients are health plans and pharmaceutical companies, and its services include medication adherence coaching for pharma clients, patient education programs, diet and exercise coaching, and community resource outreach to address issues such as food insecurity and transportation access.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy