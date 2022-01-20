Babson Diagnostics: Jim Jacobson, Cynthia Mollet, More

NEW YORK – Quest Diagnostics said this week that it has entered a definitive deal to acquire patient engagement firm Pack Health. Terms of the all-cash agreement were not disclosed. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Pack Health aids individuals engage in better behaviors to improve disease outcomes. It specializes in addressing chronic conditions and comorbidities that are influenced by lifestyle choices, mental health, access to care, and social determinants of health. Among its clients are health plans and pharmaceutical companies, and its services include medication adherence coaching for pharma clients, patient education programs, diet and exercise coaching, and community resource outreach to address issues such as food insecurity and transportation access.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO