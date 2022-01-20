2021's Best Shooter

Photos provided by Crime Stoppers and Family Dollar Surveillance. The alleged shooter from the new years eve Family Dollar robbery in Saginaw has been re-arrested. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office has charged 17-year-old James T. Johnson as an adult in connection with the armed robbery and shooting that sent 18-year-old clerk Ariana Flynn to the hospital.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Hazleton City Police arrested a man they allege shot a teen in Hazleton Thursday night. Police were dispatched to South Wyoming Street and Beech Street around 11 PM for the report of a man that was shot. The 17[year-old shooting victim was able to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): The man accused of shooting three people at a Fort Wayne gas station in early 2021 may not be mentally fit to stand trial for his crimes. Joseph Bossard is charged with murdering two people and severely injuring another at a gas station last February. He allegedly got into a shouting match with the victims inside the station, left, then came back and opened fire on them outside.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage and prosecutors can use them in his upcoming penalty trial, a judge ruled at a hearing Monday.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Narcotics officers served a search warrant on Monday, Jan. 3 and seized 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine, and one assault riffle in the 800 block of S. Mississippi, according to APD. According to APD, Sammy barrow Jr. and Narvella Mitchell were […]
BUTLER, Pa. — One man is in custody and three people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of the Clearview Mall in Butler County on Tuesday evening, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Watch the report from Butler: Click the video player above. The shooting...
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Jose Porras, 19, has revealed new details in the murder of 23-year-old Alex Sierra. Around 4:40 p.m. on January 18, the Midland Police Department and the Midland Fire Department responded to the Clusters Apartment at 4415 Northcrest in reference to a body found on a […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is in custody for allegedly killing one person and shooting and stabbing others overnight. Matthew Christopher Marquez, 37, has been charged with one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault for the incident that took place at a home on the 200 block of Miss Ellie […]
Don’t read past this sentence if you don’t want to hear some truly gruesome, disturbing stuff. Seriously, dude. This story is very unpleasant. The bodies of two women from El Paso were found dismembered in Juarez and that isn’t even close to the worst part of this. This is according to a story that ran on KINT, a local Spanish language station. Before you click on that link, just be aware that they don’t blur out some of the images that KFOX DID blur in their version.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Casey Swint was recently arrested for alleged distribution and intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint recently filed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. According to court documents, law enforcement officers used a confidential informant from the Amarillo Police Department to buy methamphetamine from […]
A Long Island couple has been charged with hate crimes and child endangerment after launching an unprovoked verbal attack against a biracial couple and their 10-year-old son on a commuter train. According to WNBC, the incident occurred as Liz Edelkind, who is Afro-Latina, was heading home from a Knicks game...
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Terrione R. Thomas (B/M, 26 of Baton Rouge, La.), for (2-Counts) of Second Degree Murder (Felony) No Bond. Terrione R. Thomas was located at an out of town hospital and taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Terrione R. Thomas remains in the custody of B.R.P.D. and will be later transported back to our jurisdiction for interview and booking procedures. The incident remains under investigation.
LUBBOCK, Texas – One adult and three juveniles were charged after an operation in mid-January conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center. The charges included illegal possession of weapons and drugs. The January 18 operation involved the Lubbock County sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department, according to a release...
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested early this morning when Mitchell Police officers were called to the 110 block of Dale Street after a report of an unwanted person. According to police a female went to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call 911 because her brother 46-year-old Charles Riggs was breaking things inside of her home.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released the names of those involved in a parking lot shooting in front of the Dollar Tree off Military Cutoff Road over the weekend. The shooter is 40-year-old Wilbert Lamont Robinson of Hampstead, who has been charged with three counts...
SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a first-grader who killed himself two years ago is suing East Central Independent School District. Jeffery Taylor was not on campus at the time of his death. However, Lakeshia Chaney believes what happened to him at school may be why he killed himself at home four days before Christmas in 2019.
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Andrew Marcos Rodriguez was reported as wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers. Noted by the Crime Stoppers as “Fugitive of the Week,” Rodriguez was described as a 22-year-old man, 5’07” tall, 180 pounds, […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A fatal accident occurred on Andrews Highway at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The Midland Police Accident Construction Unit responded to the accident. An investigation found that a driver in a Lincoln SUV going eastbound stopped at a red light when another driver in a Crown Victoria failed to control their speed and read-ended the Lincoln.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 35-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed another man in a domestic incident in Palmdale Friday morning. The alleged shooter, Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., shot a 34-year-old man after the victim, who was not identified, spotted Rodriguez parked in the victim’s ex-girlfriend’s driveway in […]
PITTSBURGH — In Rachel “Rae” Dowden’s own handwriting, she wrote, “I’m afraid he will find me, and cause harm physically, or kill me and my mother. He’s very emotionally unstable.”. She wrote those statements in a protection from abuse petition that was filed...
