​VIDEO: Nazaré Has Been Going Off This January

There's something spooky yet intriguing about abandoned ski resorts. The mystique of past seasons skied in a now empty spot is enough to make anyone curious. To go a step further, watching Callum Pettit and Mark Abma shred the forgotten hills of Fortress Mountain really gets the wheels turning on what could have been. But Fortress is one of those places where people's connections to it are so deep that it won't ever truly be lost... and who knows? It might be back in action sooner rather than later.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO