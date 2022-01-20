ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

​VIDEO: Nazaré Has Been Going Off This January

By Max Ritter
tetongravity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExquisite Corpse is a game played by folding a piece of paper into three and then having one person draw on each fold so that when the paper is unveiled, it creates a creature imagined by three different people but all connected. During the pandemic, the women of Vans Surf were...

www.tetongravity.com

Comments / 0

tetongravity.com

TETON COUNTY, WY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 24 to 30 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Big plans are underway that will drive your ambitions forward. Having those all-important discussions turns things around and removes obstacles. Patience may not be your strong point, but you've learned to hold your fire and watch it burn brighter for when the time is right.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

The Best Way To Melt All That Ice

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following two back-to-back storms, the entire Chicago area has been left under several inches of snow and ice. As CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza explains, arctic air will settle across the region tonight plunging us to near zero with the coldest temperatures since last February. Black ice becomes the problem on sidewalks, stairs, driveway and porches and with temperatures not expected to go above freezing for the next seven days that ice becomes dangerous if not treated. Applying a thin layer of “Ice Melt” pellets or flakes is the best way to minimize the ice threat. What type of Ice...
ENVIRONMENT
tetongravity.com

VIDEO: Callum Pettit and Mark Abma Explore Abandoned Ski Areas

There's something spooky yet intriguing about abandoned ski resorts. The mystique of past seasons skied in a now empty spot is enough to make anyone curious. To go a step further, watching Callum Pettit and Mark Abma shred the forgotten hills of Fortress Mountain really gets the wheels turning on what could have been. But Fortress is one of those places where people's connections to it are so deep that it won't ever truly be lost... and who knows? It might be back in action sooner rather than later.
SPORTS
tetongravity.com

Travel to Annapurna in Nepal 2022

Annapurna Base Camp Trek is a remarkable course taste of the Himalayan district and this journey is one renowned old style and the unbelievable heaven journey just as it is ideal for audacious explorers to visit the assorted scenes, the fascinating society of the neighborhood ethnic gathering, encompassing mountain reaches, and mountain people groups way of life. After Everest Base Camp Trek the Annapurna Base Camp Trek is one of the alluring objections of overall voyagers, where every year's large number of adventurers come to investigate the world-renowned tenth most elevated Mt. Annapurna (8091m), shocking mountain vista, mysterious perspective, beguiling town, terraced field, and vegetation.
WORLD
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

