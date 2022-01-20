ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Met Your Father: The Link Between How I Met Your Mother & Its Prequel?

By Lisa Fuson
thecurrent-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow I Met Your Father, a spin-off sequel series of How I Met Your Mother, debuted on Hulu in the USA. For months, fans of the show have been wondering if there would be any connection to the parent series, or some cameo from the original cast. Finally, with the release...

thecurrent-online.com

thecinemaholic.com

Is How I Met Your Father on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a sitcom that revolves around a New Yorker named Sophie, who narrates the story of how she met her son’s father. Sophie’s friends are a big part of her life and are there to support her during her divorce from her first husband. The show serves as a standalone sequel to the iconic sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ and stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. If you’re interested in watching the show and are looking for ways you can do that, here is all the streaming information you’re going to need!
TV SERIES
KGET 17

Hilary Duff at heart of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

There was great anticipation among fans of “Lizzie McGuire” when it was announced new episodes were to be produced. That happiness was crushed when the series never happened. Those fans can take a little comfort in the fact that “Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff is starring in a...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Father?

CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comprises several endearing characters. From the protagonist Ted Mosby to the ever-loved Barney Stinson, the characters of the show always succeed in moving the viewers’ hearts. Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen is also one among them. As Ted’s best friend and Lily’s partner, Marshall does steal our love with his admirable demeanor.
TV SERIES
d23.com

Meet the Characters of How I Met Your Father on Hulu

The brand-new original comedy series How I Met Your Father premieres today on Hulu with two episodes and stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. In the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her young son how she met his father—a story that catapults audiences back to the year 2021, when Sophie (Duff) and her close group of friends were in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they wanted out of life, and how to find love in the age of dating apps and infinite options.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
TV SERIES
/Film

How I Met Your Father Review: An Immediately Likable New Chapter

The story of "How I Met Your Father" was a long one, even before Kim Cattrall's Sophie sat down in the year 2050 to tell it to her son. The idea of a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series was first announced in 2013, before the much-loved sitcom even ended, but didn't come to fruition until nearly a decade later. Now, "How I Met Your Father" is finally here, and it brings with it both the exhilaration of a brand new story, and the easy familiarity of one we already loved. It feels like sliding back into the well-worn bar booth, but this time, with a new group of friends.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ EPs & Stars Tease “Standalone Sequel” To ‘How I Met Your Mother’ That Will Satisfy Both Diehard Fans & Newcomers – TCA

On Tuesday, the executive producers and stars of How I Met Your Father gathered for a virtual TCA panel teasing the Hulu series’ January 18 debut—noting that the series stemming from beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother is not a reboot, as it has sometimes been described. Per writer, EP and showrunner Isaac Aptaker of This Is Us fame, the new series is in fact a “standalone sequel,” with plenty to offer to both diehard fans of How I Met Your Mother and those who have never seen it. “I think it’s important to know that we are our own show,”...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Premiere Twist: Here's How the Central Mystery Will Differ From How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Father is operating under a slightly different framework than its predecessor. Whereas the How I Met Your Mother pilot’s big twist was that Ted was on a date with “Aunt Robin,” the big reveal at the end of the sequel series’ premiere is that Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) has already met the father — and he’s probably one of four guys: Pemberton’s Pub owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), Uber driver Jesse (Chris Lowell), Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin) or Valentina’s new beau Charlie (Tom Ainsley). One more thing: In the year 2050, it appears that 58-year-old Sophie (played...
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Elite Daily

Here Are The Best Theories About The Father On How I Met Your Father

One of the major reasons How I Met Your Mother was such a success was because it was a sitcom with an inherent mystery, so of course Hulu’s new sequel series How I Met Your Father is carrying that same torch. Obviously, the first thing you’re going to wonder when pressing play on the show is just who is the father on How I Met Your Father. Unlike HIMYM, the premiere episode actually narrowed down the choices, so let’s go over all the major theories.
TV & VIDEOS
Twinfinite

How I Met Your Father Pays Touching Tribute to Bob Saget

Earlier this week, the first two episodes of Hulu’s spinoff series to How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, were released. At the end of the second episode, the show paid tribute to the late Bob Saget, who was responsible for narrating the original CBS comedy, playing an older Ted Mosby.
TV & VIDEOS
thecurrent-online.com

How I Met Your Father: Is Britney Spears Returning? Hilary Duff Talks About Lizzie McGuire

How I Met Your Father co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker said he would love to see Britney Spears as her How I Met Your Mother character again. The new sitcom spinoff debuted in the US with its first two episodes and introduced the main characters. For the moment, there have been no celebrity cameos, as often happened in How I Met Your Mother. Will we see Britney Spears playing her Abby then?
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of 'How I Met Your Father'?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of How I Met Your Father. The first two episodes of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series How I Met Your Father have dropped on Hulu. It's understandable to pause for a moment before getting hooked on a new series in order to ask, how many episodes of this potentially binge-worthy series will there be in total? We've got the answers for you.
TV SERIES

