ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North County Weather 01.20.2022

kprl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny skies and warmer, highs near 71 with light winds. Tonight, clear...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Sunny Skies#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital, setting off explosions and killing at least 17 people, government officials said Sunday. The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy