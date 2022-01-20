ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge Enlists Wrestler Bill Goldberg To Help Find Chief 'Donut' Maker

By Tanya Gazdik
mediapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are the donuts that you eat, and donuts that you make driving a car in a tight circle while accelerating. Dodge wants consumers to associate the brand with the latter. The Stellantis division has created the first-of-its-kind position of chief donut maker, which it defines as "a side hustle that...

