For people that live in Northern Colorado, most just think of Fort Collins as another city, perhaps even just "home." Whenever I travel and someone asks me where I'm from, it's usually about a 50/50 on whether or not I answer "Fort Collins" or "Denver." Usually, I'll answer "Denver" if I don't feel like chatting or trying to explain where exactly Fort Collins is located in relation to Denver. And a spoiler to people who have never been here, or Denver for that matter, no, we are not in the mountains. Only half of Colorado is mountains, the other half is the plains. But I digress.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO