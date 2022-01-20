How To Help Your Kids Stay Active This Winter

When winter comes knocking, it means more indoor time, especially when those temperatures dip below freezing. It typically doesn’t take long for the kids to get bored. If you’re looking for some cool activities to keep your toddler busy on those too cold and inclement weather days, think science. Kids of all ages love science because most of the activities are hands-on. Toddlers are the perfect age for introducing simple science activities that touch on basic concepts because they are super curious about everything, and that’s why winter science activities for toddlers are always a hit. Sure those baking soda volcanoes are exciting, especially when the vinegar gets things bubbling, but winter is the ideal time to get frozen and we don’t mean with Elsa and Olaf.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO