Accelerating drug discovery with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances

SEATTLE., Jan. 11, 2022 — Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances, a new instance type that is purpose-built for tightly coupled high performance computing (HPC) workloads. Hpc6a instances, powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, expand AWS’s portfolio of HPC compute options and deliver up to 65% better price performance compared to similar compute-optimized Amazon EC2 instances that customers use for HPC workloads today. Hpc6a instances make it even more cost-efficient for customers to scale HPC clusters on AWS to run their most compute-intensive workloads like genomics, computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, molecular dynamics, computational chemistry, financial risk modeling, computer-aided engineering, and seismic imaging. Hpc6a instances are available on demand via a low-cost, pay-as-you-go usage model with no upfront commitments. To get started with Hpc6a instances, visit aws.amazon.com/ec2/instance-types/hpc6.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO