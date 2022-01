Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Matchup Preview (1/21/22) The Washington Wizards will be playing at home for the sixth straight game, this time against the Toronto Raptors, who are still hanging around as a potential playoff team but need to win games like this one to keep climbing the ladder. Washington suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets after missing several shots at the end of the game to win. Brooklyn was without Kevin Durant, so you have to imagine this is a game that Washington wishes it could have had back. Kyle Kuzma had some choice words for the Brooklyn Nets’ coaches because they were standing in the referees’ line of sight in the fourth quarter. Still, the Wizards are winners of four of their past six games and easily could have won the two games they lost. There is still plenty of momentum in Washington to get it into the playoffs by the end of the season. For the Raptors, they still have a chance to make the playoffs but have to close the gap sooner versus later. You never want to be on the outside looking in, even at the halfway point. Toronto has played reasonably well recently but has taken some tough, close losses, including the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. These are all acceptable losses, and it is promising that they were close games as well. This should be close the whole way, so look below at my pick for who will win this matchup.

