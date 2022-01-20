Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Opening Marks Brand Debut in the Mexican Caribbean

RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO – January 11, 2022 – Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, a luxury resort located in a private complex along the sparkling Caribbean coastline and surrounded by nature in Riviera Maya, Mexico, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pedro Soares as its Food & Beverage Manager. In his new role, Soraes will lead the food and beverage team at the resort and oversee its five onsite eateries, all dedicated to integrating fresh ingredients and products of the eastern Mexico region into the menus. Restaurants at the resort include signature restaurant Casa Amate, serving diverse Latin American cuisine in an eclectic, residential-style setting; Sotavento, known for fresh seafood and daily chef specials available for feet-in-the-sand dining; VB serving creative plant-based dishes; poolside pavilion restaurant Cocina Milagro, with an open-concept kitchen; and casual beachfront restaurant Tinta del Pulpo. Soares will be overseeing new culinary initiatives to be launched in 2022, including wine pairing dinners, romantic meals under beach cabanas, and poolside parties with barbeques and Mexican street food.

