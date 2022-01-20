ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Opening Marks Brand Debut in the Mexican Caribbean

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULUM, Mexico — January 20, 2022 — Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announces the opening of the highly anticipated oceanfront Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, marking the brand’s debut in the Mexican Caribbean. Located eight miles north of Tulum, in a secluded bay surrounded by a tropical forest and pristine Caribbean waters, the...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

New resort openings in the Caribbean

The Caribbean islands are back, and welcoming travelers to their sun-drenched destinations, with a slew of new, highly anticipated hotel and resort openings. From the Bahamas to the US Virgin Islands, and from family-friendly resorts to luxe private-island retreats, here’s a roundup of new Caribbean properties to put on your radar, and perhaps check out (check into!) when Old Man Winter lingers in New England. Note: Health and entry requirements differ from island to island.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Ushers in New Era of Luxury to Yucatan Peninsula

Hilton has opened the highly anticipated oceanfront Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, marking the brand’s debut in the Mexican Caribbean. Located eight miles north of Tulum, in a secluded bay surrounded by a tropical forest and pristine Caribbean waters, the 349-room resort offers a retreat for guests seeking a transformative getaway, with curated signature restaurants, destination spa, oceanfront pools and access to Tulum’s celebrated sights and attractions.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya Appoints Pedro Soares as Food & Beverage Manager

RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO – January 11, 2022 – Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, a luxury resort located in a private complex along the sparkling Caribbean coastline and surrounded by nature in Riviera Maya, Mexico, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pedro Soares as its Food & Beverage Manager. In his new role, Soraes will lead the food and beverage team at the resort and oversee its five onsite eateries, all dedicated to integrating fresh ingredients and products of the eastern Mexico region into the menus. Restaurants at the resort include signature restaurant Casa Amate, serving diverse Latin American cuisine in an eclectic, residential-style setting; Sotavento, known for fresh seafood and daily chef specials available for feet-in-the-sand dining; VB serving creative plant-based dishes; poolside pavilion restaurant Cocina Milagro, with an open-concept kitchen; and casual beachfront restaurant Tinta del Pulpo. Soares will be overseeing new culinary initiatives to be launched in 2022, including wine pairing dinners, romantic meals under beach cabanas, and poolside parties with barbeques and Mexican street food.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conrad Hotels#Caribbean#Hilton Honors#Mexican#Tulum#Mayan
travelweekly.com

Conrad resort opens in Tulum

Hilton's luxury Conrad brand has made its debut in the Mexican Caribbean with the opening of the beachfront Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya. The 349-room resort was designed with nature in mind, with guestrooms using elements like stone, wood, and metal. Floor-to-ceiling windows give way to sweeping ocean views. Each room...
LIFESTYLE
yeahthatskosher.com

Kosher Restaurant & Travel Guide to Mexico’s Riviera Maya + Cancun Region

Article by Mona Molayem & Dani Klein, with added tips from Ari & Yvette Braunstein, and Michael Traube. This article is originally from 2019, updated in 2022. HOW TO NAVIGATE THIS POST: This article is divided into 7 pages. Links to each page are provided here and at the bottom of each.
WORLD
Gazette

Two Canadians die in shooting at Mexican Caribbean resort

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two Canadians died of gunshot wounds after an argument turned violent at a resort near Cancun on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Friday. Both guests at the upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo state had criminal records, said Mexican officials, citing information from the Canadian police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelweekly.com

Revisiting the Unico 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya

Back in 2017, the opening party weekend for the then-brand new Unico 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya was, in a word, legendary. It started with endlessly flowing bubbly in a swim-out Estancia Suite while DJs spun throughout the property. It didn't stop until we had lavishly brunched, beached and closed it all down with sultry nightcaps at the Cuban-inspired Palmera Lounge. This experience was the benchmark by which I judged all other luxury all-inclusive resorts, because, at the time, Unico 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya was truly a game-changer in the luxury all-inclusive category.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Hotel Online

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas Appoints Ananda Bareño as New Executive Chef

ENCINITAS, CA – January 20, 2022 – Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas and James Beard Foundation Best Chef West semifinalist Chef Claudette Zepeda are proud to announce the appointment of Ananda Bareño as executive chef of Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas. Bareño will oversee the day-to-day culinary execution of VAGA, in addition to overseeing the menus for The Pocket Pool & Bar, Coffee Box, special events catering and in-room dining. Chef Zepeda will assume the role of chef consultant and will continue to be the creative visionary behind the bespoke culinary experiences at Alila Marea Beach Resort, while also furthering her work to champion regional Mexican cuisine within the global culinary community.
ENCINITAS, CA
Wallpaper*

Mexican modernism in Paris: Luteca opens first European showroom

Luteca opens its first European showroom, in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement, designed by French architect Aure Delaroière. Founded in New York in 2015 by Sebastien and Amanda Reant, Luteca specialises in contemporary Mexican design, with a portfolio including reissues of 20th century modernist furniture from leading Latin American design masters, as well as new designs inspired by the cultural and aesthetic legacy of Mexico and Latin America. This is the third showroom for the brand, with a fourth space in LA set to join the Mexico City and New York showrooms later in 2022.
VISUAL ART
ftnnews.com

W Hotels Worldwide Brand Debuts in Greece

Marriott International, Inc. has signed an agreement with TEMES S.A., a leading developer and operator in high end tourism and real estate, to debut the W Hotels Worldwide brand in Greece with the opening of W Costa Navarino. Expected to open in summer 2022, W Costa Navarino is anticipated to...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Why people-empowering adventures are the latest travel trend

In The Independent’s new travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for. Thinking over some of the most vivid days I’ve had on my travels, they’re nearly always the ones spent with locals. Knocking back chai at the crack of dawn with a Mumbai student, brimming with enthusiasm and caffeine. Stumbling into a ceramics workshop in deepest Bali and buying lovely homewares direct from the makers, the chalky wet-clay scent in the air. Being kindly instructed by a junior jimador (tequila farmer) in central Mexico as I...
TRAVEL
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening New Location

More Mexican food is coming your way.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. One of the most popular Mexican restaurants here in metro Tucson has finally opened its brand new location. While the announcement for the new restaurant came out several months ago, the new destination is now finally open and serving the community of Marana.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

This long-awaited Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in Marana

Ten months after putting up the “coming soon” sign outside the former Village Inn restaurant in Marana, Guadalajara’s quietly opened Jan. 7. The Mexican restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive is the third location for chef-owner Seth Holzman, and it’s significantly smaller than its sister locations, with seating for 175 compared to 285 at Guadalajara Grill Mexican, 4901 E. Broadway; and 235 at Guadalajara Grill Fiesta, 750 N. Kolb Road.
MARANA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy