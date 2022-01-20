Discussion on overdose reversal drug legislation turns into debate on drug treatment

Stu Johnson / Jessamine County Senator Donald Douglas explains Senate Bill 56

Lawmakers are debating on how to deal with Kentucky’s drug problem. It started with a discussion about legislation to expand the number of medications listed in a state statute to reverse an opioid overdose. It happened Wednesday as senators took up Senate Bill 56. Senate President Robert Stivers said his Manchester community has seen the biggest drop in opioid deaths in the U.S. He noted long-term treatment is part of the answer.

“Get them identified and get them on a year-long program, not a 30-day or 60-day happenstance fly-by-night group…to get these individuals to be viable, productive citizens,” said Stivers.

Shelbyville Senator Paul Hornback said relying on overdose reversals and needle exchange efforts diminish personal responsibility. The measure, seeking to include medications beyond naloxone in overdose cases, was approved 35 to zero.

John Schickel is a senator from Northern Kentucky. He said there are other ways to deal with the problem besides treatment.

“You know I come from a very, very affluent county and I’ve had great friends who have invested lots and lots and lots of money in the very best drug treatment money could buy and their sons and daughters are still dead,” said Shickel.

Louisville Senator Karen Berg said she understood personal responsibility but adds that “people who are sick deserve our compassion and our help.”