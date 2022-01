A Los Angeles community is in shock after a young woman was randomly stabbed to death at her job.Police say Brianna Kupfer, 24, was working alone at the furniture store Croft House in Hancock Park on 13 January when a man wandered into the shop, killed her, and left.“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door. There is no known motive at this...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO