A dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North — an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup — stayed by his owner's side during a New Year's weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia's Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man's canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him.

ANIMALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO