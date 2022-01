Some people who remain unvaxed against Covid-19 are going to have to budget that decision in along with groceries, car insurance, and the heating bill. Look no further than Novak Djokovic, whose career is on the verge of being derailed because he is unvaccinated. The tennis star left potential winnings of $3.3 million on the table when he was blocked from playing in the Australian Open due to his vaccination status. But that’s just the beginning of his professional concerns:

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO