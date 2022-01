Battlefield 2042 has only been available for a little under two months and it's already failing to perform as well as some previous entries in the series. Specifically, both Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 have seen player totals in recent days that go toe-to-toe with Battlefield 2042, which suggests that the latest installment in the franchise is quickly losing engagement. And while this trend likely doesn't prove to be true when accounting for all platforms, it continues to show that EA and DICE have a lot of work to do to turn things around with Battlefield 2042.

