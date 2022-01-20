ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Government Website Allows Oklahomans To Order Free COVID-19 Tests Online

poncacitynow.com
 2 days ago

Oklahomans can now order at-home COVID-19 tests for free online through a new government website. Some people started placing orders as early as Tuesday because the website launched a day early. The website is COVIDTests.gov. Through the website,...

www.poncacitynow.com

The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oklahoma With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Governor’s Order Throws Transgender Oklahomans into Legal Limbo

TULSA — On the second Wednesday of every month, attorney Josh Payton can be found behind a gray table downtown at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Clients say Payton’s clinic and services provide them with pathways to proper medical care and detours around housing and workplace discrimination.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma officials pass education-related executive order as COVID-19 pandemic continues

OKLAHOMA CITY Ok. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the state of Oklahoma recently took action to help keep students in the classroom for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 18) giving employees with state agencies the ability to substitute teach without losing employment, pay […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman dealing with debilitating effects after COVID-19

ENID, Okla. (blackchronicle) – COVID-19 has taken a lot from 47-year-old Gloria Marquez but she’s just thankful to be alive. “I can’t walk,” she said. “I have dropped foot. I can’t feel my left foot at all. Can’t move it. I have this problem with my throat. I don’t have any hair anymore. You know, I had long, thick hair.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma virus hospitalizations surge due to omicron variant

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials say patients in some Oklahoma hospitals are being treated in hallways or even in closets, as the omicron variant causes a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported a three-day average of 1,489 people hospitalized with COVID-19,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced healthcare system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost one million deaths? And, even harder to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

