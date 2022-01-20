ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1971 Triumph Stag: Full Restoration – Manual/Overdrive For Sale

carandclassic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriumph Stag: Full Restoration – Manual/ Overdrive. Designed by Michelotti as a luxury Grand Tourer, the Stag was enthusiastically received when launched in 1970. The Italian styling, V8 engine/ performance and Triumph brand should have guaranteed success but a rushed implementation led to the car quickly gaining a poor reputation. Post-production...

www.carandclassic.com

Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
BUYING CARS
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Manual Overdrive For Sale#Italian#Milestone Classics#Faversham Classics#Mk1#Gearbox#Stag Club
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Cars
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
Robb Report

This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover. The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit...
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
just-auto.com

Porsche full year sales up by double figures

Porsche said it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021, up 11% compared to Covid-ravaged 2020. It saw its the largest increases on the American continent but China remained the largest single market. “Despite the challenges posed by the semi-conductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have...
ECONOMY

