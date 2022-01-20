ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

1955 Alfa Romeo 1900 Berlina For Sale by Auction

carandclassic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplete car in need of reassembly. Rust-free shell. Factory RHD. This car will be offered at...

www.carandclassic.com

AUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: Alfa Romeo SZ

Alfa’s blocky coupé is well worth bidding £50k or more on. The trouble with a number of very desirable sporting cars, such as the Porsche 911 and the Lamborghini Huracán evo, is that they’re just too common. Go out for the evening and there’s every possibility that when you return to your car, there might be an identical one parked beside it.
carthrottle.com

This 22k-Mile, V6-Powered Alfa Romeo 166 Is A Rare Treat

A rare facelifted example of Alfa's mid-noughties 5-series has come up for auction, and it's packing the all-important 'Busso' V6. With ‘our’ Giulia Quadrifoglio imminently making its way back to Alfa Romeo, we decided now was a good time to go hunting for something relevant in the classifieds. This immediately presented a quandary. You still need upwards of £40,000 to snag an early used Giulia Q, and we’ve covered the Veloce before. Instead, we decided to turn back the clock a little further.
MotorTrend Magazine

Porsche-Incubated Online Car Auction Venture Wants Slice of Classic Sales

You might have heard about a certain online car auction site selling nearly $1 billion worth of classics, exotics, and otherwise interesting vehicles last year. No? It rhymes with "sling-a-nailer." Okay, we're talking about Bring a Trailer, which is now owned by the same publisher as one of MotorTrend's top competitors. This digital auction house has quickly surpassed gavel-bashing mainstays in the automotive space, and spurred traditional auction houses to host online events and inspired plenty of would-be competitors—including one you might not have heard of: Marqued.
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
topgear.com

We want this Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI more than anything else in the world

In the market for a 1990s touring car to race in the fantastic DTM Classic Cup? Congratulations, you’re winning at life. Things could get even better if you buy this Jägermeister-liveried Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, though. Our eyes can’t conceive something quite this cool in our modern world of identikit crossovers. Alfa Corse’s 155 V6 TI was pure boxy brilliance.
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang, 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, 2022 Lexus LX: Car News Headlines

Ford's redesigned Mustang has finally been spotted testing. Code-named the S650, this seventh-generation pony car will keep the V-8 but augment it with electrification. And yes, this could be the last Mustang with internal-combustion power. An Alfa Romeo compact crossover has also been spotted testing. The crossover is the production...
Orlando Sentinel

Mecum Kissimmee car auction breaks record with $217 million in sales

As new and used cars continue to fetch high prices, Mecum Kissimmee has proved collector cars match the trend as the auction tallied $217 million in sales over the course of 11 days. Mecum Auctions’ Central Florida event saw record-breaking total sales, claiming the highest total achieved by a single collector car auction. In addition, each of the 11 days at Osceola Heritage Park broke ...
thewhiskeywash.com

Rare And Vintage Scotch Up For Auction At Bonhams First 2022 Winter Sale

Bonhams’ annual wine and spirits auction calendar kicks off 2022 with a bang this month, as its next whisky sale will see a 50-year-old Highland Park go for an estimated quarter of a million dollars. The auction, set for Jan. 21st in Hong Kong, features 470 lots and spotlights...
boatinternational.com

46m motor yacht Queen Anne to be offered for sale at auction

The 46.27 metre Pina Marine superyacht, Queen Anne, is to be offered for sale via a US Marshall sealed bid auction which runs until February 17, 2022. The broker representing Queen Anne for sale is Josh Gulbranson of Fraser. Penned by Uniellè Yacht Design with naval architecture by Meccano Engineering,...
Motor1.com

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Spied With Production Look Testing In The Cold

Much like the Maserati Grecale, the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been pushed back by a few months as parent company Stellantis has suffered setbacks caused by the microchip shortage. The sub-Stelvio crossover will go on sale later this year in Europe and has been confirmed for the US market. Meanwhile, the Italian brand is putting the finishing touches by testing two prototypes in northern Europe, partially revealing the final headlights and taillights.
New Britain Herald

Enthusiasts connect over classic cars, racing and Alfa Romeo

NEW BRITAIN – Paddock Classic Car Restorations at 285 Columbus Boulevard played host to the Connecticut Alfa Romeo Owners Club and Alfa Owners of New England Saturday to celebrate Alfa Romeo vehicles and give a glimpse of ongoing projects in the shop. Roger Barr, 85, mechanic and racecar driver,...
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
Auto Remarketing

13% drop in vehicle sales volumes at auctions last year

A telling sign for the used-car supply shortage is evident in the latest Wholesale Market Update from J.D. Power Valuation Services. There were 3.91 million vehicles (up to 8 years old) sold at auction last year, which was down 13% year-over-year. “However, when compared with pre-pandemic levels, auction sales trended...
Motor1.com

Bring A Trailer Beat The Big Auction Companies In Sales Last Year

Just like some automakers are slowly moving towards an online-based car shopping process, used car companies are also shifting their businesses in the direction of digital sales. In fact, it turns out online auctions are already beating live auctions, or at least that’s the case with one particular online car bidding platform.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
Cincinnati Business Courier

Defunct Cincinnati startup to auction portfolio in 'winner-takes-all' sale

A former Cincinnati startup darling that called it quits in 2020 is auctioning off its intellectual property portfolio in a sale where the highest bidder takes all. Eccrine Systems, which was developing technology to analyze sweat for use in medicine, industry and sport, will be selling its patent portfolio in a sealed-bid auction conducted by the Patent Exchange, a California-based brokerage and patent recycling marketplace.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Inside the industry: Why it's time for another Alfa Romeo reboot

Italian brand's 2021 sales figures will make for grim reading - what can Stellantis do to turn things around?. In the UK last year, just 1574 Alfa Romeo cars were registered – less than lacklustre Smart (1581) and clinging-to-life Subaru (2107), and barely more than Ssangyong (1525). The news...
