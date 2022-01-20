ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1957 Daimler Conquest New Drophead Coupe For Sale

carandclassic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaimler Conquest New Drophead Coupe (DJ254), Excellent Condition, chassis number 90553, built Dec 1956, registered Aug 1957. The last chassis number of the series of 54 cars. 95, 808 miles, fully restored, original 100 bhp aluminium...

www.carandclassic.com

BMW BLOG

Minty-Fresh BMW 1M Coupe For Sale on Collecting Cars

One of the best driving modern BMWs has to be the 1 Series M Coupe. Built in 2011, and only 2011, the BMW 1M Coupe quickly became a legend, for its superb driving dynamics, punchy attitude, charming good looks, and exclusivity. Having only been built in 2011, BMW only sold 6,309 examples of the 1M Coupe, making it one of the rarer BMWs of the modern era. So not only is it desirable for its drive but also for its value. If you’re interested in one, there’s an incredibly low-mileage example currently up for auction on Collecting Cars.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
Pistonheads

Daimler Double Six | The Brave Pill

The 12-cylinder saloon is an endangered species. Four of the five manufacturers who still produce them have confirmed they won't be doing so for much longer - Audi, Bentley, BMW and Rolls-Royce. Leaving only Mercedes, which - despite featuring a V12 in the recently launched S-Class - is likely to join the exodus as the end of combustion approaches.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
BBC

Council went 17 years without paying for its gas supply

A council is facing a large bill after it was discovered it has not paid for its gas supply for 17 years. Beverley Town Council launched an investigation after discovering it "does not have a gas supplier, despite using and receiving gas since 2004". The problem was uncovered when a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
electrek.co

Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Unless it pertains to EV fires, as that’s more smoke and mirrors. There is an ongoing flow of misinformation publicized by the less informed (or downright malicious) purporting that electric vehicles and their battery chemistry are more prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts. Aside from the obvious argument that gasoline vehicles operate via combustion, a new study shows how much more prevalent gas vehicle fires are compared to EVs.
CARS
just-auto.com

Daimler Truck sales rise in 2021

Newly separated Daimler Truck reported increased group sales of approximately 455,000 units for 2021, up 20% on 2020’s 378.290 units. The company cautioned the t”ight supply situation for semiconductors has slowed further sales growth in 2021″ though it achieved its volume targets both at group level and in segments.
ECONOMY
AutoExpress

New BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe 2022 review

View the 4 Series Gran Coupe in isolation, and it's hard to see how BMW could have nailed it any more resoundingly. In top-spec M440i xDrive form, it delivers storming performance and rides and handles brilliantly; the build quality is excellent and the tech is great, too. The only real doubt comes from within the brand’s own range; the BMW M340i xDrive has all of the same traits but costs almost four grand less.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Working On New Two-Door Coupe

The Mazda 3 is currently only available in sedan and hatchback forms, although if you consider the CX-30, there's technically a crossover variant as well. But if there's one thing missing from the Mazda lineup as a whole, it's a two-door coupe. That may not be the case for much longer, however, as CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered patent documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office that point to the development of a Mazda 3 Coupe.
CARS

