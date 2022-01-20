First Drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Was Worth the Wait

We can't be certain that ex-Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button is shrinking his car collection, but he's been doing some weeding in his automotive garden. In 2021, he sold his Porsche Carrera GT and 1994 Porsche Turbo, in 2018 he sold his McLaren P1. In 2017 he sold his 2005 Ford GT. To start 2022, the LA-based Englishman is unloading a 1970 Ford Bronco restomod. Currently up for an auction that runs through January 20 on Collecting Cars, it's ripe for a run to the OHV park for a day of desert blasting then a zip to the beach for a sunset campfire. The lifestyle bits include the Dark Blue paint, red accents on the jewelry in front, and custom cream leather interior stitched up in a period pattern. The bikini top has been reverse dyed to match, cream on top, dark blue underneath. Inside, there's a wood-rimmed wheel, a chromed shifter for the three-speed automatic, a Kenwood sound system, and push-button start. The side windows have been deleted.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO