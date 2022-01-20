ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

13,614 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky Thursday, Jan. 20

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ck3am_0drPdqNj00
Kentucky Department for Public Health /

Thursday afternoon Kentucky reported 13,614 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 1,040,420.

20 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 12,659.

The positivity rate is at 31.37% as of Thursday afternoon.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

Sam is WEKU's All Things Considered Host and also reports on news of interest in the Commonwealth. She also is responsible for station traffic which includes scheduling of on-air underwriting messages and station promos. Sam is a graduate of Morehead State University and worked for MSU's Public Radio Station WMKY.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Lexington mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Lexington’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Linda Gorton tested positive Thursday morning. Her husband tested positive Wednesday evening. In a press release from the city, the mayor says they both have mild symptoms. Both Gortons are fully immunized and received booster shots. They say they both wear KN95 masks and practice social distancing.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Omicron surge affecting nurse staffing at some health departments

The map designating coronavirus activity in Kentucky has been red from border to border this week. It signifies the highest incidence rate category and that’s been the case in several southeastern Kentucky counties. Scott Lockard is the Kentucky River District Health Director. The district covers Perry, Knott, Letcher, Leslie,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

Gov. Beshear hopeful for February Omicron fade

Governor Beshear says there’s hope the Omicron variant of COVID will peak in Kentucky over the next couple of weeks. For now, the governor said some Kentucky hospitals continue to struggle when it comes to capacity. During a briefing with reporters, Beshear was asked if he might consider requesting national guard members to serve as substitute teachers, a move seen in New Mexico. The governor said more than 440 guardsmen and women were already sent to hospitals in Kentucky. “That required us to go beyond volunteers because the Guard has been stretched so thin and they just of course came off deployment from the tornadoes in western Kentucky. So right now, I do not foresee using our Guard in that manner,” said Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy