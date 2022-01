Stock show activities at the Ollie Liner Center kicked off Thursday with the second annual “Ag”Stravaganza event. The purpose of the special event is to share the stock show experience with kids with special needs or who might otherwise be unable to participate in a more traditional stock show. Participants took to the ring on Thursday learning the ropes of showing an animal and creating some keepsake crafts to remember the experience. Four different school districts were signed on to participate this year ahead of the event which took place just hours before the Plainview local stock show and a day before activities were set to start for the Hale County Stock Show.

