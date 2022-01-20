ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy Expects To Stay With Cowboys

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike McCarthy is expecting his tenure with the Cowboys to continue. The Dallas head coach said...

Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s instant reaction to stunning upset of Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have just pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the season thus far after sensationally taking down Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers in Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup. After the game, Jimmy G was absolutely hyped and he made sure to celebrate the unforgettable victory with the Niners fans inside Lambeau Stadium.
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
