Texas State

Two Suspects Arrested In Texas Synagogue Hostage Probe

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Two men have been arrested in Britain in connection with the Texas synagogue standoff. Manchester Police released a statement today saying two suspects were...

woai.iheart.com

CBS DFW

Police Identify Oscar Rosales As Suspect In Texas Deputy Constable Charles Galloway Slaying

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the weekend shooting death of Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, as Oscar Rosales, 51. If you have any information about the case or Oscar Rosales' whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). They said Rosales shot and killed Galloway during a traffic stop, then got back in his vehicle and drove off. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. "This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever," Finner said, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. To Rosales, Finner said: "The best thing...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest Suspect In Violent Shoving of Elderly Woman In Chinatown

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police announced Tuesday that officers arrested the suspect believed to have pushed an elderly woman in the city's Chinatown district weeks ago. Police officials did not identify the individual but said the person faces charges of assault and cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death. The arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 10, when a man came up behind and pushed a woman who was walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin, causing her to fall on the ground. READ MORE: Oakland Police Arrest Suspect Caught on Video Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Chinatown The suspect walked away, leaving the victim with minor scrapes to her legs. Before arresting the suspect, investigators had to locate the victim, described as an Asian woman about 70 years old. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3728. This story will be updated.
OAKLAND, CA
iheart.com

George Floyd Rioter Sentenced To 10-Years For Deadly Arson Attack

A man who torched a Minneapolis pawn shop during the George Floyd riots, burning a man alive, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Department of Justice says in a press release:. According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, Montez Terriel Lee, 26, along with others,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman's body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle's partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "My thoughts remain with Marlene's family who are understandably devastated by what has happened."I'd encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch."Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force's website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Suspect Arrested After Double Shooting Inside Frankford Neighborhood Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Sunday night, police say. One of the men has been arrested as a suspect. The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Arrott Street inside a neighborhood market. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in his left side. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials. A 28-year-old man was shot once his left arm once in his left side. He was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to officials. The man is currently being held as a prisoner in the shooting, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Sunday Rochester Homicide Victim Identified

UPDATE: Rochester police have identified 32-year-old Charlotte Thomas of Rochester as the victim. No arrests have been announced yet. Rochester police say a woman who was shot yesterday on the city's west side has died at the hospital. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Child Street. Officers responding to a report that a woman had been hit by a car learned the 32-year-old woman had, in fact, been shot. She is the city's fourth homicide victim this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Shots Fired In Rochester

Rochester police say no one was hurt when someone fired shots at a house on the west side. It happened after 9:30 last night on Karnes Street. Officers checking on a ShotSpotter activation found the house was hit several times while three people were inside. No one is in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot, killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma, police said. South Sound 911 got a call around 4:40 p.m. reporting a man who had been shot in a parking lot in the 8700 block of S. Hosmer Street. Officers responded and after performing life-saving...
TACOMA, WA
The Independent

Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died

The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said.Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call, authorities said. Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee, striking him in the head and arm, police said.A law enforcement official told The Associated Press...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anger in Chicago as 8-year-old girl is shot dead by stray bullet: 'When you miss, you hit our babies'

Activists expressed their anger and demanded justice for the accidental killing of eight-year-old Melissa Ortega in Illinois.Melissa was shot in the head by a stray bullet on Saturday as gunfire had erupted around her in the Southwest Side neighbourhood in Chicago's Little Village area, where she was walking with her mother."Known offenders" had fired shots at a 26-year-old man who was leaving from a nearby store.A stray bullet, however, struck Melissa, who was not the intended target, said the police.The eight-year-old was rushed to Stroger hospital where she later died, the authorities added. The 26-year-old was shot in the back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Deadly Harlem Police Shooting, Dies At Hospital, Police Sources Tell CBS2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lashawn McNeil, the man police say opened fire on NYPD officers in Harlem late last week, killing one and gravely injuring another, died at the hospital Monday, police sources told CBS2. McNeil, 47, was shot in the head and right arm as he tried to flee the scene, police said. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a dispute with her son at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. The woman told police she recently had a medical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Violent Day as Four Are Shot, One Stabbed in Rochester

The Rochester Police Department says three people have been shot and one killed in an incident late Wednesday morning on North Clinton Avenue. It happened about 11:30 on North Clinton Avenue near Rialto Street. Police have the area blocked off. One person was dead at the scene. Another is seriously injured and one received non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigate Death Of Woman Found In Driveway

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a driveway northeast of downtown San Antonio over the weekend. A passerby called the police after discovering the woman's body in front of a home on Post Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday. Neighbors report hearing gunshots a few hours before the woman's body was found. Officers are treating the case as a possible homicide. The medical examiner is trying to identify the woman, and police are looking for a suspect.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

New Information In Late Sunday Night Omaha Bar Shooting

The shooting at the "Jet Sports Bar" near 30th and Hanover Streets in North Omaha is now a homicide, and the name of the person who died has been released. Investigators say 20-year old Vincent Burns died by gunfire, and two other people suffered non-life threatening wounds. Police say officers...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

17-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend 22 Times Released On Bond

A 17-year-old from Houston, Texas, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend 22 times has been released on bond. Frank DeLeon allegedly shot Diamond Alvarez, 16, while she was walking her dog after learning she was romantically involved with another person. Officials said that DeLeon confronted Alvarez at a park...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

New Video In Search For Gunman Who Shot 11-Month-Old With Stray Bullet; Reward Up To $10,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the gunman who struck a baby girl with a stray bullet last week in the Bronx. Police released new surveillance video showing the suspect running from the scene, and the gray Nissan sedan he used to get away. (Credit: NYPD) The girl was hit in the cheek while sitting in a parked car with her mother last Wednesday in Bedford Park — just days shy of her first birthday. She underwent surgery last week. A reward in the case is now up to $10,000. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
iheart.com

4 People, Including Infant, Freeze To Death After Being Smuggled Into U.S.

Four people were found frozen to death just feet away from the U.S.-Canada border after being smuggled across from Canada, both U.S. and Canadian authorities confirmed. ABC News reports the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and law enforcement officers with the Department of Homeland Security stopped a 15-passenger van carrying two undocumented Indian nationals from Canada about a mile away from the border on Wednesday (January 19), Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Pittsburgh Police Officers Involved In Jim Rogers' Death Face Disciplinary Panel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Disciplinary proceedings have begun against seven Pittsburgh police officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers in Bloomfield in September. Sources say the first of those officers appeared before a disciplinary panel on Monday. Those sources tell KDKA that Officer Gregory Boss, one of the two officers who handcuffed and drove Rogers to the hospital, appeared before the panel and was informed he had violated police bureau procedures. All seven officers are scheduled to appear before the panel this week. If found guilty of the violations, the officers could face termination, but the hearings are only the start of a lengthy disciplinary process. Each can request a hearing before the chief of police and can appeal to the public safety director. Finally, the officers can appeal all discipline to a neutral arbitrator. Police used a Taser on Rogers and transported him to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he died. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is weighing whether to file criminal charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA

