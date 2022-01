Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: some Brits ditch their smartphones; trade bodies sign up to EU green scheme; is 5G really good for the environment?. Is Netflix about to lose 750,000 subscribers in the UK? That's the possibility being mooted by research firm Digital i, which, as the Guardian reports, says Disney's decision to take back exclusive control of some of Netflix's most popular shows – Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother and Sons of Anarchy among them – could hit the streaming giant hard. In its fourth-quarter investor letter, Netflix revealed that its Q4 subscriber totals fell short of estimates – the company was expecting to add 8.5 million subs in the period, but "only" 8.28 million signed up. (See Netflix stock price tumbles on subscriber miss and The Netflix outlook is turning blurry.)

