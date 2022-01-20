ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Colleyville Suspect Turned Away From Irving Mosque Before Synagogue Attack

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Officials with a mosque in Irving say they had an encounter a few weeks ago with the man who ended up...

woai.iheart.com

iheart.com

FBI Confirms Special Agents Shot Texas Synagogue Attack Suspect

The FBI is confirming special agents shot to death the suspect in an attack on a North Texas synagogue. Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno told reporters today Malik Akram was becoming erratic during negotiations last Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. He also made multiple demands and threats. They're not sure how Akram got a hold of his weapon in the U.S. but say they've been successfully tracking his movements. Akram traveled from England to New York City before making his way to North Texas. It's believed he purposefully targeted the synagogue.
Merced Sun-Star

1 hostage released from Colleyville synagogue; rabbi among 3 still held inside; negotiations continue

Authorities northeast of Fort Worth were negotiating Saturday with a man who took a rabbi and three other people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue during services. Shortly after 5 p.m., a male hostage was released uninjured, Colleyville police said. The man will be reunited with his family soon and doesn’t require medical attention, police said.
The Jewish Press

Will Devotion to Dialogue Stop us from Understanding Another Synagogue Attack?

The first and most important reaction to the latest attack upon an American synagogue must be prayers of thanksgiving for the fact that neither Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker nor any members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was harmed after being taken hostage. The 11-hour ordeal ended when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team that entered the synagogue in a suburb of Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Colleyville Beth Israel hostage situation: What we know from standoff to suspect

Four people were taken hostage at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday by 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, and the standoff continued for almost 11 hours. After one hostage was released earlier in the day, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker threw a chair at Akram, allowing him, Jeffrey Cohen and a fellow congregant to escape. Shortly after their escape, Akram was fatally shot by the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team.
stljewishlight.org

As Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis unfolds, Jews turn to prayers designed for moments of danger

(JTA) — Jews who pray according to traditional liturgy each morning recite a line that is usually symbolic: “Blessed are you, God, who frees the captive.”. On Saturday that line became painfully meaningful as a number of Jewish worshippers were taken hostage during Shabbat services at their Texas synagogue. And as the afternoon stretched into evening, Jews and Jewish communities across the country came together online to pray for the release of the captives, including the rabbi, of Congregation Beth Israel of Colleyville.
