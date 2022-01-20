Patricia Brown, MBA, MSSA, LISW-S, LIDC

Senior Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst at Buckingham Advisors. Buckingham Advisors is pleased to announce that Jim Brown has joined the firm as Senior Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. In addition to the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, he has a BS in Business with a major in Finance and an MBA in Operations Management. His responsibilities will include custom portfolio management and contributing to the firm’s equity research process covering all sectors & industries. Brown has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

