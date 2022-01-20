ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Brown, MBA, MSSA, LISW-S, LIDC

Cover picture for the articleThe Crossroads Center, a Newsweek award winning “Best Addiction Treatment Center”, is proud to announce that it has promoted Patricia Brown to Chief Operating Officer. Patricia has more than...

Patricia Brown

