Illumina to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Illumina, Inc.
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it will issue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 following the close of market on Thursday, February 10, 2022. On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)...

www.thepress.net

