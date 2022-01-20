Exterior Photo of Seaglass Village

FONTANA (CBSLA) — The gusting Santa Ana winds battered the Inland Empire, especially near the Cajon Pass, on Friday, forcing some residents to change their weekend plans. “When we first moved in we thought the windows were going to come in on us,” said Fontana resident Jeff Miller. While Miller is ready to sell his Fontana home, the Santa Ana winds have forced him to push the open house viewing to next weekend out of fears that the strong winds would scare off potential buyers. (Credit: CBS) “Well, you don’t want to scare away all the [Los Angeles] people,” he said. “They come out here and they see that wind — it’s like ‘Well we’re going to look somewhere else.” In Corona, a construction project along the 15 and 91 freeways was also canceled this weekend because officials could make conditions too dangerous for crews. “I’m a truck driver so, yeah the winds hit the truck pretty hard,” said Victorville resident Luis Gallardo. Gallardo typically rides his motorcycle through the Cajon Pass to get back to work over the weekend, however with the winds and the potential safety hazards the Victorville man said he will just drive his truck back.

