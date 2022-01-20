TriNet Teams with Empower to Provide an Industry-leading TriNet 401(k) Plan for Clients

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that, commencing January 24, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Each unit consists of one Class A Ordinary Share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and whole warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "GEEX" and "GEEXW," respectively (Nasdaq: GEEX) (Nasdaq: GEEXW). Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "GEEXU," (Nasdaq: GEEXU). Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the holders' units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.

