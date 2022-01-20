ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal football extends head coach Justin Wilcox through 2027 season

By Dean Straka
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Bears football head coach Justin Wilcox has been extended through the 2027 season, it was announced Thursday. Wilcox has been Cal's head coach since the 2017 season. "I appreciate the opportunity to be the head football coach at Cal and am excited about the future of our program," Wilcox said...

