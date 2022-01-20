Cal football extends head coach Justin Wilcox through 2027 season

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack speak to the media after the Wildcats' 78-75 loss to Kansas on Saturday. “Obviously it hurts. Our guys were ready to play. We played at the magical level. Nijel (Pack) had one of those magical games. Markquis (Nowell) was really, really effective. They're great at scouting, but we thought if we just played basketball and made him get in ball screens and kept the ball moving, you could have some success. We shot unbelievable in the first half but we guarded them pretty well and you hold them to 34 which gives you a chance. But in the second half they just pounded us on the glass. I mean it's pretty simple. They just kept coming at us. They were determined and then we had some chances. We had some open looks. We had some things go against us. But, no excuses. They are a really good team, one of the best in the country. I think we are a good team. We just let a great opportunity slip by. Special game as I said for Nijel. Special game for (Ochai) Agbaji, he gets the game winner. But we gave him too many easy ones. 19 second chance points. 18 offensive rebounds. 40 points in the paint. That’s the big difference maker. We just needed somebody else to step up. Mike (McGuirl) and Mark (Smith) were really huge, that’s why we beat Texas. Selton (Miguel) had some opportunities. Our big guys, we’ve just got to get a little more of them. Great crowd. Disappointed, but a long season to go. They got to keep believing, keep working and we’ve got to go to Baylor. We’ve got another tough one. See what we can do on Tuesday.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO