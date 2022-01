Lewisville has hired Marichelle Samples as its new director of economic development. Samples, who most recently was the assistant city attorney in Dallas, has more than nine years of local government experience, according to a Jan. 20 news release. She started in the litigation division in Dallas, moved to the general counsel division and later was promoted to supervising attorney for the economic and community development section.

