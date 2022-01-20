THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA Full Guest Cast Reveals Some Incredible Levels of Talent

Craig McCracken’s latest animated project, Kid Cosmic, has been a delight. Full of funny moments and amazing characters it has quickly become one of my favorite animated shows. McCracken has posted the trailer and release date for the third and final season in the series and though I’ll be very sad to see it end, I’m excited to see how they end it all. Last we left off our heroes had returned to Earth after defeating Erodius to be greeted by three familiarly colored women with the Planet Protection Group, or PPG for short, wanting them to form a new team to find cosmic stones to keep them safe from the forces of evil. Season three sees them get new gear upgrades and it looks like the return of the motorcycle man in black villain from season one. It looks fantastic and hopefully will be a great way to end the series. You can find season three on Netflix February 3, so plenty of time to binge seasons one and two if you haven’t seen them already.

