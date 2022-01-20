THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA Full Guest Cast Reveals Some Incredible Levels of Talent

Check out the trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina, the upcoming animated fantasy-adventure series based on the characters and adventures of Critical Role's first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game campaign. The series follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. It stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth). The first season of The Legend of Vox Machina will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 28, 2022 on Prime Video.
Comments / 0