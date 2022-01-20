TSM reveals roster for 2022 VCT season

Team SoloMid (a.k.a. TSM) is one of the most notable esports orgs in the business. Best known for the team's success in the "League of Legends" competitive scene, TSM has won a staggering seven championships since its first entry into the League Championship Series back in 2011. This success has also translated into very lucrative deals from other companies — TSM made esports history by signing a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX back in June 2021, a deal that will net the team $210 million over the course of 10 years. Despite TSM recent success, not everything behind the scenes is as prosperous as one might think. One of the organization's most crucial figures is now under the microscope for alleged misconduct.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO