TSM reveals roster for 2022 VCT season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSM revealed its roster on Thursday for the 2022 VCT season that begins Jan. 27. Returning players Matthew "WARDELL" Yu, Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik and Aleko "LeviathanAG" Gabuniya will be joined by Corey "Corey" Nigra...

The Game Haus

TSM Takeaways: 2022 Lock In Week 1

The first week of the LCS Lock In is in the books with the TSM 2022 Lock In squad finishing 1-2. While it is the Academy team that is playing, they were able to take down a team and put themselves into a position to make it to the knockout stage. With a win over Golden Guardians (Academy), TSM would make the knockout stage against likely EG or TL. There were some good and bad takeaways from their weekend. Here is the first 2022 edition of TSM Takeaways.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Halo Infinite: FNATIC Officially Reveals HCS Roster

FNATIC signs a North American Halo Infinite team. Five months ago, the Halo Championship Series (HCS) revealed a partnership with nine well-known esports organizations ahead of Halo Infinite’s highly-anticipated release. OpTic Gaming, Sentinels, Cloud9 and FaZe Clan were among the marquee brands committed to Halo Infinite in the early going.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason TSM's CEO Is Under Investigation

Team SoloMid (a.k.a. TSM) is one of the most notable esports orgs in the business. Best known for the team's success in the "League of Legends" competitive scene, TSM has won a staggering seven championships since its first entry into the League Championship Series back in 2011. This success has also translated into very lucrative deals from other companies — TSM made esports history by signing a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX back in June 2021, a deal that will net the team $210 million over the course of 10 years. Despite TSM recent success, not everything behind the scenes is as prosperous as one might think. One of the organization's most crucial figures is now under the microscope for alleged misconduct.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

100 Thieves officially signs ec1s, BabyJ to complete VALORANT roster ahead of NA VCT 2022

100 Thieves officially revealed its 2022 VALORANT roster today, finalizing its five-man stack less than two weeks before the NA VCT open qualifiers begin. Both Adam “ec1s” Eccles and Hunter “BabyJ” Schline will play alongside the remaining trio from last year in Ethan Arnold, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. Ec1s will take over the in-game leading role, with both him and BabyJ likely taking on the controller and sentinel roles. The trio of Hiko, Ethan, and Asuna will likely stick to their respective roles of Sova main, Skye main, and primary duelist.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Pacific Season One Mid-Season Playlists Revealed

The next set of playlists in Warzone Pacific have been revealed as part of the mid-season update for Season One. With the recent lauch of the Warzone Pacific Season One mid-season update, a new set of playlists have been revealed giving players a glimpse at what's to come over the coming weeks. Eagle-eyed fans will spot a new mode gracing their screens this week - Vanguard Plunder.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Boston Breach Announces Its Call of Duty Roster For 2022 Season

Boston Breach Announces Its Call of Duty Roster For 2022 Season. The Call of Duty League is heading into its third year following successful seasons in Modern Warfare and Black Ops: Cold War. The League has seen its ups and downs and has been under criticism recently. Over the past few weeks, fans have been waiting patiently for the announcement of the twelfth team. Over the past few days, the Boston Breach officially announced its roster as the twelfth team in the Call of Duty League for the 2022 season. Four players will join the mayhem and vie for the title as Call of Duty Champions in Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Is Neon banned in VCT Stage 01? Neon will be available for VCT Stage 01

The official VALORANT Champions Tour NA Twitter page has confirmed that Neon will be playable in the NA Open Qualifiers of VCT Stage 01. As with any new Agent released in VALORANT, Neon is subject to the two-week competitive ban from official Riot Games-sanctioned VALORANT tournaments. But with her being released on January 11, 2022, that makes her available for play in VCT Stage 01 NA Open Qualifiers.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

EXCEL’s paTiTek reveals where “OP” Neon will fit in the VCT meta

Neon is the latest addition to Valorant’s agent roster, but how does EXCEL’s Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski feel she’ll perform in the VCT esports universe?. As the Valorant meta continues to evolve, new Agent Neon brings a whole new set of traditional FPS mechanics to Riot’s ever-popular shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers Primer

The North American region for Valorant Champions Tour is ready to kick off on January 27, 2022. The VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers will begin with an open qualifiers for its opener. Only 4 teams will get to advance to the main event for this first open qualifiers on January 27 to 30. The second open qualifier will happen on February 3 to 6.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

WWE 2K22 Roster Ratings: First Superstar Overalls Revealed Along With Creation Suite Updates

The first WWE 2K22 roster ratings have arrived soon after 2K revealed their announcement trailer, covers, and pre-order details. There will be three different editions of the game ranging in price and including Rey Mysterio as the main cover star. The iconic NWO will be featured with an Ultimate Edition of the game. Those particular superstars are among the first to get their overalls revealed for 2K22 ratings.
WWE

