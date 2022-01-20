TSM reveals roster for 2022 VCT season

100 Thieves officially revealed its 2022 VALORANT roster today, finalizing its five-man stack less than two weeks before the NA VCT open qualifiers begin. Both Adam “ec1s” Eccles and Hunter “BabyJ” Schline will play alongside the remaining trio from last year in Ethan Arnold, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. Ec1s will take over the in-game leading role, with both him and BabyJ likely taking on the controller and sentinel roles. The trio of Hiko, Ethan, and Asuna will likely stick to their respective roles of Sova main, Skye main, and primary duelist.
