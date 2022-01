By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO