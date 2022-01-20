ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool - Klopp reaction

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The mood in the dressing room is over the moon. Difficult game, difficult time but...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Having battled well to hold on to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg, Arsenal will hope home comforts give them a boost against Liverpool.The Emirates Stadium hosts the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final that remains evenly poised.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legArsenal’s clash with Tottenham was postponed on Sunday with Mikel Arteta unable to field a side due to injuries, suspensions and other absentees, despite reports suggesting Arsenal have only a single positive Covid case.With an inconsistent Chelsea waiting in the final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Diogo Jota's brace sees Liverpool book their spot in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea as Jurgen Klopp's side seal a comfortable 2-0 semi-final second leg victory over 10-man Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has brought Liverpool far greater glories than anything available in this competition but an appearance in a domestic cup final should be cherished on Merseyside just the same. It is one of the modern game’s strange anomalies that Liverpool have won just one Wembley cup final in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s unsure on when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to action but that Harvey Elliott could be back after the international break.Elliott hasn’t played since his ankle ligament injury against Leeds in September. Klopp was emotional when he saw the teenager go off with injury in the game and he spoke of his joy at his return to training. “It’s outstanding,” Klopp said. “I have a really nice office with a really good view on the pitches and when Harvey did his rehab sessions the last weeks, I could watch probably five of them, so I...
SOCCER
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jota double sends Klopp’s side to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup final as a Diogo Jota doubled handed them a 2-0 win at the Emirates.Mikel Arteta’s side held Jurgen Klopp’s men to a goalless draw at Anfield but were undone in front of their home fans by two strikes from the Portuguese forward.The hosts went closest early on when Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.Jota then gave Liverpool the lead shortly before the 20-minute mark when he darted sharply inside Takehiro Tomiyasu before rolling a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Crystal Palace’s newly rejuvenated squad have adapted to Patrick Vieira’s ideas quicker than many people thought they would.The departure of Roy Hodgson promised more free-flowing football but risked relegation from the Premier League.So far, Vieira has tipped the scales in his favour but just one league win in five games will leave him desperately craving a victory to move further away from the drop zone - they currently sit 11 points clear of 18th place Norwich.Palace face an incredibly difficult task of welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park this weekend - just over 12 months on from being trounced 7-0 by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool won’t be distracted by thoughts of Wembley, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not get carried away and “celebrate like kids” over a first trip to Wembley in six years as there is business to be done in the Premier League.The 2-0 second-leg Carabao Cup win at Arsenal means a return to the national stadium for a domestic cup final for the first time since they lost to Manchester City in the League Cup during Klopp’s first season in 2016.But while Thursday’s result was a much-needed boost, Klopp insists the Reds cannot allow their focus to be distracted from keeping the pressure on Manchester City, who have an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
