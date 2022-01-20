ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota governor's plan would send checks to residents, but what's in it for ag?

By Agweek Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan for to pump up the Minnesota economy on Thursday, Jan. 20, including $700 million in direct payments to Minnesotans. So what's in it for agriculture?. In the announcement, the Walz administration highlighted these plans for the farm sector:. $3 million...

Faribault Daily News

Continued COVID waves affect all sectors in southern Minnesota

With COVID-19 case counts hitting historic highs across the region, local businesses and health care facilities are feeling the strain from exacerbated staffing shortages that had already been a major issue due to a tight labor market. On Jan. 12, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would tap $40 million in funding, in order to hire additional health care workers, mostly nurses, at Minnesota health care facilities. The funds will pay for more than 350 workers to work 60 hours a week over the next...
WDIO-TV

Minnesotans react to the proposed 'Walz checks'

With Governor Walz proposing Minnesotan’s receive checks from the projected surplus, many wonder how this will affect the economy. Financial Advisor Barry Bigelow from Great Waters Financial says, "When it's an amount that people will spend immediately then it will give a direct impact." About $350 would go to...
CBS Minnesota

Walz Spending Plan Includes $150 To $350 Checks Directly To Minnesota Households

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz wants to send 2.7 million Minnesota households a “Walz check” this year, thanks to a record-breaking surplus of state funds. The checks are part of his supplemental spending plan, earmarking money from a projected $7.7 billion surplus. Some single filers would qualify for $150 while married couples that make up to a certain amount would get $350. He also proposes $1,500 payments to frontline workers, and sparing unemployment insurance tax hikes for businesses. “It’s about making sure we’re lifting up those who are hurt hardest during the pandemic, and it’s making sure that there’s a long range vision about where Minnesota is going — and world economy — and we are well positioned to do that,” Walz said. There’s also money for caregivers and investments in higher eduction in the sweeping proposal. Republicans criticize the “Walz checks” as an election year gimmick.
MinnPost

Walz proposes sending checks to 2.7 million Minnesota households

Jessie Van Berkel writes in the Star Tribune: “More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get checks of $175 or $350 from the state under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz unveiled Thursday, with money channeled to front-line workers and caregivers as well. … The state has a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus …. The unprecedented scale of the expected surplus has opened the door for state leaders to consider sizable spending to supplement the $52 billion two-year budget they approved last year.”
Tim Walz
boreal.org

Duluth mayor Emily Larson weighs in on Minnesota Governor Walz's proposed bonding bill

On Tuesday, Duluth mayor Emily Larson weighed in on Governor Tim Walz's bonding bill proposal. She says she was not surprised by the potential investment in northeastern Minnesota and was happy to see some projects she thinks are deserving of funding - saying it takes ample planning and specific projects to fit bond funding like the governor is suggesting.
lptv.org

Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan AnnouncePlan to Expand Economic Opportunity for Minnesotans

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand financial opportunity in Minnesota as part of the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward. The series of supplemental budget proposals includes delivering $700 million in direct payments to Minnesotans through Walz Checks. Today’s announcement follows...
mprnews.org

Cities across Minnesota declare climate emergencies, demand action

More than a dozen cities around the state — from Moorhead and Rochester in greater Minnesota, to St. Louis Park and St. Paul in the Twin Cities metro area — plan to pass resolutions this week and next declaring climate emergencies. They will also call for increased action from the state and federal governments to combat the climate crisis.
KIX 105.7

Governor’s FY23 Budget Recommendations Would Benefit UCM

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Jan. 19 released his Fiscal Year 2023 state budget recommendations as part of his State of the State address. His proposed budget includes a number of recommendations that would benefit UCM directly or indirectly. The recommendations include a 5.4% increase in core appropriations; $19.9 million...
kvsc.org

Governor Walz Seeking New Judges In Minnesota’s 7th Judicial District

The Commission on Judicial Selection says they are looking to fill two open positions in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. These open seats are located in St. Cloud and Moorhead, Minnesota. The come after the retirement of the honorable Kris Davick-Halfen and the resignation of the honorable Amber Gustafson. The...
