ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shane Smith, ex-Reagor Dykes CFO, gets less than the maximum in prison

everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Smith, the former Chief Financial Officer for...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Reagor-Dykes legal compliance director sentenced to 6 months in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee was recently sentenced to time in federal prison for his role in the auto group’s scheme after pleading guilty to one count of “misprision of a felony” in early 2021. According to federal court documents, Steven Reinhart, the auto group’s former legal compliance director, was […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
nbc25news.com

Ex-Detroit council member gets 2 years in prison for bribes

DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit City Council member who quit after pleading guilty to a bribery scheme has been sentenced to two years in prison. Andre Spivey acknowledged "very poor choices" in accepting $36,000 but still had hoped to get probation. His prison sentence is far below the 40 months recommended by federal prosecutors. Spivey pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting that he and an aide accepted bribes related to oversight of towing. Defense attorney Elliott Hall says Spivey's influence "never ripened" into actual action at the City Council. But federal Judge Victoria Roberts says the crime was completed when Spivey took the cash.
DETROIT, MI
FMX 94.5

Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith Receives 7-Year Prison Sentence

On Thursday, January 20th, the former Chief Financial Officer for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, Shane Smith, was sentenced to 7 years in prison. In August 2018, the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group went bankrupt following accusations from Ford Motor Credit of floor plan fraud. Smith actually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2018.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The former Chief Financial Officer of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday. Shane Smith received a sentence of 84 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $59 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in 2019...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy