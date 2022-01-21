ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Nearly Half Of COVID Cases In Massachusetts Hospitals Are ‘Incidental’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 20 hours ago

BOSTON (CBS) – New data released by the state shows nearly half of the patients in Massachusetts hospitals who tested positive for COVID were admitted for other reasons.

In its daily COVID report Thursday, the state is now distinguishing between patients with “primary” and “incidental” COVID cases.

On January 18, there were 3,187 patients hospitalized with COVID.

Of those patients, 1,624, or 51%, were listed as being hospitalized due to primary COVID.

There were 1,563 patients, or 49%, reported as incidental COVID. This includes patients in the hospital for something else, like a broken hip, who just happen to test positive for COVID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oo9vB_0drPNUef00

COVID hospitalizations (Image Mass DPH)

Patients are reported as being hospitalized for primary COVID if they received dexamethasone, a steroid treatment.

“It’s a good measure of those patients who are admitted to the hospital with COVID who have serious respiratory infection or serious respiratory complication,” Dr. Maren Batalden of the Cambridge Health Alliance told WBZ-TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlxsZ_0drPNUef00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Thursday was the first day the state released this new information.

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

‘Monstrous Drug Dealer’: Gov. Sununu Questions How Mass. Judge Gave Adam Montgomery Custody Of Now Missing Harmony

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The Governor of New Hampshire has written a letter to a Massachusetts judge to question how Adam Montgomery was granted custody of seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery. Harmony was reported missing from Manchester, NH in December 2021 but she hasn’t been seen since 2019. Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with allegedly abusing her. Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s wife, is also facing charges, including theft for allegedly accepting the food stamp benefits for Harmony. “Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Minnesota

After 2 Weeks In The Hospital With COVID Pneumonia, Activist Mel Reeves Encourages Others To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A long-time community activist and organizer is speaking out from his hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated. Mel Reeves has been in the hospital these past two weeks. He shared his story with WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman in hopes that his community takes the virus seriously and gets protected. “You know I was in a fight for my life here,” said Reeves. Since 1981, Reeves’ justice-oriented work has seen him fight for police accountability, education reform and social justice. His latest battle has been against a virus, which he says almost claimed his life. “The viral load was just rushing, it just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Respiratory Infection#Image Mass Dph#Wbz Tv
cbs17

Half of UNC COVID patients in the hospital with COVID, not because of it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Any patient getting admitted into UNC Health Medical Center, even for non-COVID reasons, gets a COVID-19 test. More of those patients are testing positive. “There’s so much more COVID-19 and more of the omicron in our communities,” said infectious disease expert with UNC Health, Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
uticaphoenix.net

‘Called every hospital within 75 miles’: Man with COVID dies

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and pizza shop owner died while waiting for a hospital bed to open up after contracting COVID-19 Antonios “Tony” Tsantinis, 68, of East Brookfield died Dec. 10. He had fallen ill just after Thanksgiving and his longtime companion, Angela DiUlio, was sick, too. During a trip to the emergency room, they both tested positive for COVID-19.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGW

Clark County hospitals near capacity as COVID cases skyrocket

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Hospitals in Clark County, Wash. are facing what may be their biggest coronavirus challenge yet in terms of the number of patients needing treatment. “They are under strain for many different reasons and a COVID-19 surge is unfortunately going to make all that worse,” Clark County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager said on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For Health Care Workers, Ending Test Options Amid Latest Surge

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the tri-state region, but deaths are increasing and hospitalizations remain higher than ever. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced a new mandate for New Jersey. Hospitals are being bombarded with patients who are critically sick and also people who aren’t, which is overwhelming the system. In response, Murphy on Wednesday announced new requirements for people who work in high-risk health care settings. Murphy was at a new surge testing site in Galloway Township announcing a new executive order mandating all health care workers to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
commonwealthmagazine.org

The crisis of missing Black women and girls in Massachusetts

“If Black women were free it, would mean everyone else would have to be free”. I START WITH this line taken from the Combahee River Collective’s statement, issued by the Black feminist lesbian socialist organization formed in 1974 in Boston. The Combahee River Collective was created due to the exclusion of perspectives from Black women. Their goal was to build coalitions with other activist groups in efforts to dismantle imperialist, capitalist, white supremacist patriarchy. They believed that if Black women and girls were the most marginalized members of society, and we obtained liberation, it would be possible for everyone else to be liberated. The statement should be a key resource for political organizers and elected officials because we should center Black women and girls in every social issue — such as that of missing persons.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Marty Walsh Says He Will Not Run For Governor Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he will not run for governor of Massachusetts. Walsh told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, host of The Situation Room, that although “it was an honor to be mentioned as governor,” he would continue to focus on his work as Secretary of Labor for President Joe Biden and on rebuilding America. “I love Massachusetts, I love my city of Boston, but I’m serving the people of the United States of America right now,” Walsh said Thursday. Some had speculated Walsh would run for governor after Gov. Charlie Baker said he would not seek...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents Group Says New School COVID Testing Plan Will Only Put More Burden On Massachusetts Families

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new COVID testing plan for schools. But some parents believe the plan will only place more of a burden on families. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get at-home rapid antigen tests. The tests will be distributed weekly to students and staff in participating districts. “The new program that the governor announced yesterday that districts will have the option to choose between these different scattered approaches, all of which seem to be designed to place more responsibilities on families that are already struggling to keep up with public health information,” Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The group said it wants an in-school vaccination program for every school with a vaccination rate under the statewide average of 75%. It also wants the state to distribute high-quality masks to every school district that requests them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

When Will Omicron End? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's too soon to tell whether the omicron variant of the coronavirus will bring an end to the pandemic. Top Boston doctors think it's not even close. "We're, I would say now, still a long way away from being able to say that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy