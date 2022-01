Tongues are wagging that Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia, at around 4 a.m. on January 14 on suspicion of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. The “Girls Trip” star posted bond the same morning. According to multiple reports, a concerned motorist called police to report a driver who was sleeping behind the wheel. Officers spotted a car matching the description and pulled the comedian over. The officers detected the smell of marijuana on Haddish and charged her with driving under the influence. The arrest comes as Haddish is dealing with her break-up with rapper Common and “Full House’s” Bob Saget’s sudden death. The Grammy award winner is said to be also mourning the death of Carl Craig, a movie producer and father of Tristan Thompson’s first son’s mother, Jordan Craig, Carl was also a longtime friend of mine……

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO