EXPLAINER: Why fear of 5G halting flights has faded

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rollout of new 5G wireless service in the U.S. failed to have the much-dreaded result...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.Follow live coverage of the 5G travel disruptionsWe are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Airlines fear new 5G service will cause flight chaos

U.S. airline officials fear “catastrophic disruption” if AT&T and Verizon switch on their new C-Band 5G networks this week. The airlines are concerned that interference from 5G cell towers could affect sensitive airplane safety instruments such as the altimeter, which is vital for low-visibility landings. In a letter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

LONDON (AP) — Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in most parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

China Has Halted 60+ Flights From The US Over COVID Cases

More than 60 planned flights from the United States have been ordered to be canceled by China’s aviation regulator in response to positive COVID cases. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has mandated the cancelations of flights by both US airlines and Chinese carriers in a bid to prevent imported cases of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Aviation expert explains how 5G rollout could impact airline flights

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - 5G wireless has been in the works for years, it seems, and Wednesday is supposed to be the big rollout. But airlines, airports, and medevacs are very nervous. So much so, that communication companies, like AT&T voluntarily. delayed the implementation of 5G for two weeks...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

5G wireless networks worry airlines. An N.J. engineering professor explains why.

On Wednesday, the switch was flipped to turn on 5G wireless networks that promised customers faster, better service and downloads, everywhere, except around 50 major airports. Concerns about how 5G wireless networks would affect aircraft altimeters, the meter that measures altitude above the ground, caused several airlines including Emirates and Air India to cancel flights to the U.S. and to Newark Liberty International airport Wednesday. Other airlines switched to different types of aircraft that aren’t affected by 5G, the Associated Press reported.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
deseret.com

Why 5G could lead to ‘catastrophic’ disruption for airline flights

The launch of 5G service could create “catastrophic” disruption for airlines across the country, leaving “tens of thousands of Americans” stranded and plenty of flights grounded, airline leaders said Monday, Reuters reports. The news: Multiple CEOs of major airline carriers wrote a letter to U.S. transportation...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing Seven planes took off, according to the website of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport. It said four were due to arrive Sunday.Access to Xi’an, a city of 13 million people about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus’s delta variant.The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy that aims...
WORLD
Vox

Why 5G is threatening to cause flight delays

Your 5G phone could soon start working like the amazingly fast 5G phone you heard about in TV commercials. On January 19, Verizon and AT&T plan to switch on new cellular frequencies that will boost connections for tens of millions of phones throughout the US. Once these airwaves are activated, you should be able to download a song to your phone in just a few seconds.
TECHNOLOGY

