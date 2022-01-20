ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Airlines bet on a travel rebound after omicron fades

By Lori Aratani
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutives at two of the nation’s biggest airlines said Thursday that the omicron coronavirus variant will delay their return to profitability but that pent-up demand for air travel this spring and summer will set the stage for a rebound this year. Airlines entered the final quarter of 2021...

The Independent

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
Person
Scott Kirby
The Independent

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline.The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.The woman was put on American's internal no-fly list pending further investigation, an airline spokesman said. Airlines have frequently banned passengers for the duration of the pandemic if they refuse to follow mandatory mask requirements designed to prevent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

American Airlines CEO hopeful to capture pent-up travel demand once Omicron passes

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that he was "hopeful" the company could capture a large amount of pent-up travel demand he sees in the market once the threat of the Omicron variant subsides. Speaking to CNBC, Parker noted that near-term net bookings remain "soft," although they have...
INDUSTRY
#Omicron#Covid#Delta Air Lines
q957.com

United Airlines reduces quarterly loss, sees Omicron fading in spring

CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier expects revenue in the quarter through March to be down 20% to 25% compared with the first quarter of 2019 as the turbulence caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant depresses near-term demand. However, bookings for the spring and beyond remain strong, it added.
CHICAGO, IL
Kansas City Star

United Airlines Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings As Omicron Delays Demand Recovery

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the carrier posted a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss but cautioned that Omicron disruption would delay its near-term recovery. United's fourth quarter loss was pegged at $1.60 per share, down from $7.00 over the same period...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

American Airlines trims loss, beats revenue estimate and share rise

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Delta eyes strong spring travel season after Omicron hit

Delta Air Lines said Thursday it was past the worst of the Omicron Covid-19 surge as it projected a strong spring travel season while reporting a fourth-quarter loss. The big US carrier, the first airline to report results, said operations had essentially recovered after the industry canceled thousands of December flights during a holiday-season Covid-19 outbreak in which thousands of employees could not work because of the virus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
biz570.com

Travel business rebounding slowly

Anyone who can travel is traveling, according to Ernie Lemoncelli, who was quoting his wife, Beatriz Cabrera. The Eynon couple own EZ Cruise and Travel, and for them, like others in the travel industry, business is picking up, though not to what it was pre-COVID. Lemoncelli and other area travel...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Houston Chronicle

Routes: Omicron threatens business travel; Alaska Airlines cuts hundreds of January flights

In the latest air travel developments, sparse on-site attendance at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas sparked concerns that the revival of business travel in 2022 may be delayed due to the COVID omicron variant; as heavy U.S. flight cancellations continued all this week, Alaska Airlines is slashing January schedules for a COVID reset; major telecom companies agree to delay release of new 5G technology due to aviation safety concerns; Hong Kong bans U.S. flights and France toughens entry rules for the unvaccinated, but the U.K. and Ireland remove their pre-flight test requirement and Israel reopens to vaccinated Americans; United and Iberia resume San Francisco routes, plus international route news from Delta and JetBlue; Avelo starts another northern California route; Frontier kicks off a fare sale like nothing you’ve ever heard of; changes to American’s AAdvantage program take effect this month; and United reopens airport lounges at San Francisco and London Heathrow.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Lawyer shares hacks travellers can learn from reading ‘fine print’ of airline policies

A lawyer has become a trending source of useful travel information after dedicating her TikTok account to the hacks that can be learned from reading the fine print.Erika Kullberg, who goes by the username @erikakullberg on TikTok, where she has more than 7m followers, frequently uses the platform to share tips and tricks for everything from an “instant Nike discount” to saving $400 at Apple. However, she has become an internet sensation with her recent travel-focused videos, in which she has shared some of the ways people can be compensated by airlines when things go wrong.In one video posted in October,...
LIFESTYLE

